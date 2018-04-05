Friday Pro MT5

  • Experts
  • Ming Ying Lee
    Ming Ying Lee

    Ming Ying Lee

    3.5 (18)
    I am an ex City of London professional trader for top investment banks and regulated frontline professional execution trader.
    I now am a work from home trader where I am able to utilise my 15+ years experience
    I have many strategies and have hired a programmer to help put these into algorithms.
    12 products 3 signals 1 topic
  • Version: 2.2
  • Activations: 5

Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results.

Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files 

Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102817


Features

·         Seize the Weekend: Experience hassle-free weekend trading with Friday Pro's set and forget strategy. Set your parameters and let the EA handle the rest, leaving you with more time and peace of mind.

·         No Grid, No Martingale or Reckless Trading Strategy: Bid farewell to reckless techniques. Friday Pro abstains from martingale or grid systems, prioritizing your capital's security and promoting intelligent risk management.

·         Precision and Reliability: Embrace a disciplined trading method, leveraging precise entries and exits. Friday Pro's proven approach keeps you on track for consistent success.

·         Backed by Professionals: Derived from the expertise of institutional floor traders, Friday Pro draws on decades of market wisdom, empowering you with a time-tested edge.

·         New Features: Trailing stops, Breakeven, Equity Protection (for Prop Firm compatibility), Spread filter, Max Open trades (currently MT5 version only)



Step into the realm of confident weekend trading with Friday Pro, knowing that this EA is designed for reliability and performance. Ride the waves of opportunity with a strategy built for sustained success.

Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your trading journey. Embrace the power of Friday Pro and harness the weekend markets like never before.


Usage

  • You can use Fixed Lot or Dynamic (Percentage of account) trading size
  • Install on M1 (1 minute)
  • Note this trades ONCE a week per pair



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