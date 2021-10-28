OneClick Close All MT4

A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once.





Various options are available to filter or select orders :

Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY)

Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA

Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter 532585,253,6558,2254)

Order Comments : Option to select orders by exact comment or select them containing a text is available.



Profit or Loss State : Can close orders on profit or on loss or both

Retry Option : If closing failed, EA will retry to close the order 3 times.

Confirmation : If the option enabled, EA will show a message box and will ask to confirm the closing of orders.

Hedge : If the option enabled, EA will hedge all selected positions without closing them.



Status : EA will show the number of orders and profit and volumes of orders you selected for closing.

Events : Detailed reports of EA operations.

Minimal Mode : The option to make the panel smaller, if you want to see more areas of the chart.



Panel : All above options are designed as a user friendly input panel.







We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here



