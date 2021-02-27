Loss Recovery 1 MT5

4.2

Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position.


Using EA :

  • EA Action:
    • Single Position With Specified Ticket (Order ID) : EA recovers only in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Position Ticket" field
    • Multiple Positions With Defined Tickets (Order ID) : EA recover multiple in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Positions Tickets" field.
    • All Positions On Account : EA recovers all positions with loss greater than "Distance to Start" field
    • All Positions On Current Chart : EA recovers all positions with symbols equal to attached chart and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.
    • All Positions With Magic Number : EA recovers all positions with defined magic and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field
  • In-Loss Position Ticket (Order ID) [If Action=Single] : Ticket of existing wrong position specified in "In-Loss Position Magic" field
  • In-Loss Positions Tickets (Comma Separated) [If Action=Multiple] : List of desired tickets separated by comma.
  • In-Loss Position Magic : Magic Number of Positions you want to recover
  • When to Start Recovery? Points (Fixed), Points (ATR), Percent of Balance, Loss Amount
  • Fixed Distance to Start: Distance in Points to start managing and recovering loss
  • Distance to Start [ATR Multiplier] : Distance Based on ATR Value
  • Loss to Start: Loss on position to start recovering loss
  • Distance of Positions Mode : Points / ATR Multiplier
  • Distance of Positions [Points]: Distance in Points to open next level positions
  • Distance of Positions [ATR Multiplier]: Distance in Points to open next level positions
  • Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in same direction of wrong position
  • Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in opposite direction of wrong position
  • TP : Total Take Profit of Basket of Trades. Enter 0 if you want to only recover losses without profit (Break-Even) .
  • Close Other Charts : Closes all Open Charts When Recovery Start (except current chart)



Recommended Values :

    Conservative (Recover Slowly with Low Risk) Fast (Recover as soon as possible)   Recommended
(for EURUSD,AUDCAD,...)  		 Recommended
(for GBPJPY,GBPUSD,...)  
Distance to Start
2000 Points
 1000 Points
500 Points
1000 Points
Distance of Positions
2000 Points
1000 Points
1000  Points
2000 Points
Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions
50
 30
 50
 50
Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions
50
 10
 50
 50



Testing EA :

For testing the EA you must enter position information in the wrong direction. The EA opens a position at time and volume and direction you entered and then starts managing DD. Make sure that after the position opens, the market moves in the wrong direction.

  • EA Action: Set to "Testing Mode"
  • TESTER Wrong Position Time:
    • The time for inserting the wrong position in the format: hh:mm as example: 15:35
    • Positions will be opened in market price at the time you specified on the start date of your testing period.
  • TESTER Wrong Position Direction: BUY or SELL
  • TESTER Wrong Position Volume: Volume of the wrong position (lots)
  • Test EA with large deposit and large volume.
  • You can optimize EA by changing parameters : Distance to Start, Loss to Start, Distance of Positions, Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions, Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions.



Recommendations :

    The EA only works on hedge accounts (netting is not supported)
    Works best for positions with large volumes. (>0.1 lots). If your deposit is low, using cent or micro accounts is better.
    You can continue your trading on your account. The EA manages your wrong position and own-opened positions until recovering loss.
    It is recommended to disable any trading operations by other EAs on recovery started positions.


Versions :



We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.




Reviews 5
Adrian Zbigniew Dokurno
156
Adrian Zbigniew Dokurno 2025.02.25 21:49 
 

The bot fulfills its task, currently no surprises. Contact with the owner is also efficient. He answered every question and advised. I recommend.

CU Marketing Co. Ltd
412
Ian Campbell 2024.02.13 14:56 
 

I rented this EA yesterday with the feeling any type of recovery would be next to impossible on a main account. Using my own understanding of the symbol (US30) and reviewing the settings etc I decided it was worth applying to one of my live accounts.

After seeing the initial results after a day I applied it to a second account which didn't have as high a DD....

The second account has already closed with an overall profit in less than 48 hours of running the EA with no major setting changes outside of TP and distances - all during the major market moves on the 13th of Feb 2024.

The initial account I applied this EA too remains in recovery mode, but it's moved from 5 active positions to recovery down to 3, maintaining at a good margin level despite the above market moves which continue to move south as I type this - my feeling is that it will handle it completely. There's still a huge DD on the account, but I started it at very low margin level after the previous Friday moves, we're now slowly making some comebacks.

I was sure that big move on the 13th would cause it to crash and call the account, but it balanced the margin extremely well. The market is still trending down so I'll post final results when they come, but despite huge DD and massive moves of the market I am more than confident this EA will handle almost any situation & that it is going to be a full time asset with the other EA's I have running in this space.

Cruz Molina William Alberto
2476
Cruz Molina William Alberto 2022.11.21 04:12 
 

I rented this EA and for sure it deserves a good review, simply because it does exactly as the description. Besides, you can change the settings according to your recovery strategy but the recommended settings by the author worked just fine. I would suggest changing the distance to start 350 in the EURUSD if you want to avoid any large drawdown in a small account with high leverage, but I need to do more backtesting. I suggested the author to change the time of the position in the teste mode to include the date as well, and if this change is implemented in the upcoming version I will for sure consider buying it.

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Loss Recovery 2 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (4)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
Smart Copy Local MT5
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3.67 (6)
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Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT5 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Loss Recovery 2 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.83 (6)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
Loss Recovery 1 MT4
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Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Smart Copy Local MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (7)
Utilities
Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT4 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying s
Triangular EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (1)
Experts
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cr
Triangular EA Limited MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (2)
Utilities
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots. Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Tria
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
VPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Loss Recovery 3 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.5 (2)
Experts
Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
Channels MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications. Testing Indicator : Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test. Using Indicator : Display 4 Typ
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
Fundamental Signals Scanner MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Fundamental Scanner is a Non-Repaint, Multi Symbol and Multi Time Frame Dashboard based on Fundamental Signals Indicator . Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Features : Multi-Symbol Support (Support automatic listing of market watch symbols) Multi-TimeFrame Support (Over 7 custo
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals. Indicator Inputs : Draw Balance Graph Draw Equity Graph Draw Margin Graph Draw Free Margin Graph Draw Margin Level Graph Draw Drawdown Graph Draw Account Profit Graph Connect Gaps by Lines Sign of DDs on Profit Sign of DDs on Loss Tips : The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows b
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
BigPIPs MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
OneClick Close All MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Utilities
A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter
OneClick Auto Close MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available. Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Ch
Customized Copy MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Customized Copy is a Multi-Terminal visual trade copying utility that supports Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 for Trade Copying.  You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals. Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying (support over 50 accounts at same time)     All settings are input visually.     Visual display and modify of copy map and network     Each copy path can be used with different settings
Market Profile iMT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets. Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor. The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings. Major Features of Indicator : Various Views of Market Profile The indicat
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Risk Monitor MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Definition : Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks. Strategy :     Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them     Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.     Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing Features of EA :     Graphical Interface     Show Risk Graph for each currency     Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions    
OneClick Screenshot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
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Adrian Zbigniew Dokurno
156
Adrian Zbigniew Dokurno 2025.02.25 21:49 
 

The bot fulfills its task, currently no surprises. Contact with the owner is also efficient. He answered every question and advised. I recommend.

Jurjen Pieneman
108
Jurjen Pieneman 2024.12.02 22:59 
 

I must admit that my first test was impressive, based on that I bought the EA. After that I made some mistakes on the server, just because I didn't read everything very well. Kyra did an outstanding job with her support en kept helping me untill I solved the problems. The EA is super easy to setup, few settings for different setups / pairs. Using it daily to guard some trades and ending up with profit when the trade goed into the wrong direction. Happy user.

CU Marketing Co. Ltd
412
Ian Campbell 2024.02.13 14:56 
 

I rented this EA yesterday with the feeling any type of recovery would be next to impossible on a main account. Using my own understanding of the symbol (US30) and reviewing the settings etc I decided it was worth applying to one of my live accounts.

After seeing the initial results after a day I applied it to a second account which didn't have as high a DD....

The second account has already closed with an overall profit in less than 48 hours of running the EA with no major setting changes outside of TP and distances - all during the major market moves on the 13th of Feb 2024.

The initial account I applied this EA too remains in recovery mode, but it's moved from 5 active positions to recovery down to 3, maintaining at a good margin level despite the above market moves which continue to move south as I type this - my feeling is that it will handle it completely. There's still a huge DD on the account, but I started it at very low margin level after the previous Friday moves, we're now slowly making some comebacks.

I was sure that big move on the 13th would cause it to crash and call the account, but it balanced the margin extremely well. The market is still trending down so I'll post final results when they come, but despite huge DD and massive moves of the market I am more than confident this EA will handle almost any situation & that it is going to be a full time asset with the other EA's I have running in this space.

Sammy Boy
1352
Sammy Boy 2023.02.22 09:34 
 

buggy EA, not working, even failing to survive in backtest. test before purchase

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2023.02.22 09:55
No bug. EA is working smoothly. Surly you have a problem on EA setup on your side. I am ready to help you to setup and use the EA easily. You must give information about your issue.
Cruz Molina William Alberto
2476
Cruz Molina William Alberto 2022.11.21 04:12 
 

I rented this EA and for sure it deserves a good review, simply because it does exactly as the description. Besides, you can change the settings according to your recovery strategy but the recommended settings by the author worked just fine. I would suggest changing the distance to start 350 in the EURUSD if you want to avoid any large drawdown in a small account with high leverage, but I need to do more backtesting. I suggested the author to change the time of the position in the teste mode to include the date as well, and if this change is implemented in the upcoming version I will for sure consider buying it.

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