Loss Recovery 1 MT5

Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position.





Using EA :





EA Action:

Single Position With Specified Ticket (Order ID) : EA recovers only in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Position Ticket" field

EA recovers only in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Position Ticket" field

Multiple Positions With Defined Tickets (Order ID) : EA recover multiple in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Positions Tickets" field.



EA recover multiple in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Positions Tickets" field.

All Positions On Account : EA recovers all positions with loss greater than "Distance to Start" field

EA recovers all positions with loss greater than "Distance to Start" field

All Positions On Current Chart : EA recovers all positions with symbols equal to attached chart and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.

EA recovers all positions with symbols equal to attached chart and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.

All Positions With Magic Number : EA recovers all positions with defined magic and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field

EA recovers all positions with defined magic and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field In-Loss Position Ticket (Order ID) [If Action=Single] : Ticket of existing wrong position specified in "In-Loss Position Magic" field

Ticket of existing wrong position specified in "In-Loss Position Magic" field In-Loss Positions Tickets (Comma Separated) [If Action=Multiple] : List of desired tickets separated by comma.



List of desired tickets separated by comma. In-Loss Position Magic : Magic Number of Positions you want to recover

Magic Number of Positions you want to recover When to Start Recovery? Points (Fixed), Points (ATR), Percent of Balance, Loss Amount



Points (Fixed), Points (ATR), Percent of Balance, Loss Amount Fixed Distance to Start: Distance in Points to start managing and recovering loss

Distance in Points to start managing and recovering loss Distance to Start [ATR Multiplier] : Distance Based on ATR Value



: Distance Based on ATR Value Loss to Start: Loss on position to start recovering loss

Loss on position to start recovering loss Distance of Positions Mode : Points / ATR Multiplier



Points / ATR Multiplier Distance of Positions [Points]: Distance in Points to open next level positions

Distance in Points to open next level positions Distance of Positions [ATR Multiplier]: Distance in Points to open next level positions



Distance in Points to open next level positions Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in same direction of wrong position

Volume Percent of Positions in same direction of wrong position Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in opposite direction of wrong position

Volume Percent of Positions in opposite direction of wrong position TP : Total Take Profit of Basket of Trades. Enter 0 if you want to only recover losses without profit (Break-Even) .

Total Take Profit of Basket of Trades. Enter 0 if you want to only recover losses without profit (Break-Even) . Close Other Charts : Closes all Open Charts When Recovery Start (except current chart)







Recommended Values :

Conservative (Recover Slowly with Low Risk) Fast (Recover as soon as possible) Recommended

(for EURUSD,AUDCAD,...) Recommended

(for GBPJPY,GBPUSD,...) Distance to Start

2000 Points

1000 Points

500 Points

1000 Points

Distance of Positions

2000 Points

1000 Points

1000 Points

2000 Points

Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions

50

30

50

50

Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions

50

10

50

50







Testing EA :



For testing the EA you must enter position information in the wrong direction. The EA opens a position at time and volume and direction you entered and then starts managing DD. Make sure that after the position opens, the market moves in the wrong direction.





EA Action: Set to "Testing Mode"

Set to "Testing Mode" TESTER Wrong Position Time:

The time for inserting the wrong position in the format: hh:mm as example: 15:35



Positions will be opened in market price at the time you specified on the start date of your testing period.

TESTER Wrong Position Direction: BUY or SELL

BUY or SELL TESTER Wrong Position Volume: Volume of the wrong position (lots)

Volume of the wrong position (lots) Test EA with large deposit and large volume.

You can optimize EA by changing parameters : Distance to Start, Loss to Start, Distance of Positions, Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions, Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions.





Recommendations :



The EA only works on hedge accounts (netting is not supported)

Works best for positions with large volumes. (>0.1 lots). If your deposit is low, using cent or micro accounts is better.

You can continue your trading on your account. The EA manages your wrong position and own-opened positions until recovering loss.

It is recommended to disable any trading operations by other EAs on recovery started positions.





Versions :













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