Loss Recovery 1 MT5
- Experts
-
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordonExperienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 21 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position.
Using EA :
- EA Action:
- Single Position With Specified Ticket (Order ID) : EA recovers only in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Position Ticket" field
- Multiple Positions With Defined Tickets (Order ID) : EA recover multiple in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Positions Tickets" field.
- All Positions On Account : EA recovers all positions with loss greater than "Distance to Start" field
- All Positions On Current Chart : EA recovers all positions with symbols equal to attached chart and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.
- All Positions With Magic Number : EA recovers all positions with defined magic and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field
- In-Loss Position Ticket (Order ID) [If Action=Single] : Ticket of existing wrong position specified in "In-Loss Position Magic" field
- In-Loss Positions Tickets (Comma Separated) [If Action=Multiple] : List of desired tickets separated by comma.
- In-Loss Position Magic : Magic Number of Positions you want to recover
- When to Start Recovery? Points (Fixed), Points (ATR), Percent of Balance, Loss Amount
- Fixed Distance to Start: Distance in Points to start managing and recovering loss
- Distance to Start [ATR Multiplier] : Distance Based on ATR Value
- Loss to Start: Loss on position to start recovering loss
- Distance of Positions Mode : Points / ATR Multiplier
- Distance of Positions [Points]: Distance in Points to open next level positions
- Distance of Positions [ATR Multiplier]: Distance in Points to open next level positions
- Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in same direction of wrong position
- Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions: Volume Percent of Positions in opposite direction of wrong position
- TP : Total Take Profit of Basket of Trades. Enter 0 if you want to only recover losses without profit (Break-Even) .
- Close Other Charts : Closes all Open Charts When Recovery Start (except current chart)
Recommended Values :
|Conservative (Recover Slowly with Low Risk)
|Fast (Recover as soon as possible)
|Recommended
(for EURUSD,AUDCAD,...)
|Recommended
(for GBPJPY,GBPUSD,...)
|Distance to Start
|2000 Points
|1000 Points
|500 Points
|1000 Points
|Distance of Positions
|2000 Points
|1000 Points
|1000 Points
|2000 Points
|Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions
|50
|30
|50
|50
|Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions
|50
|10
|50
|50
Testing EA :
For testing the EA you must enter position information in the wrong direction. The EA opens a position at time and volume and direction you entered and then starts managing DD. Make sure that after the position opens, the market moves in the wrong direction.
- EA Action: Set to "Testing Mode"
- TESTER Wrong Position Time:
- The time for inserting the wrong position in the format: hh:mm as example: 15:35
- Positions will be opened in market price at the time you specified on the start date of your testing period.
- TESTER Wrong Position Direction: BUY or SELL
- TESTER Wrong Position Volume: Volume of the wrong position (lots)
- Test EA with large deposit and large volume.
- You can optimize EA by changing parameters : Distance to Start, Loss to Start, Distance of Positions, Volume Percent for In-Dir Positions, Volume Percent for Opp-Dir Positions.
Recommendations :
The EA only works on hedge accounts (netting is not supported)
Works best for positions with large volumes. (>0.1 lots). If your deposit is low, using cent or micro accounts is better.
You can continue your trading on your account. The EA manages your wrong position and own-opened positions until recovering loss.
It is recommended to disable any trading operations by other EAs on recovery started positions.
Versions :
- Loss Recovery 1 With Smart and Special Hedging Strategy. MT4 Version | MT5 Version
- Loss Recovery 2 Using Zone Recovery Strategy. MT4 Version | MT5 Version
- Loss Recovery 3 Using Averaging Strategy with Various Risk Control Features. MT4 Version | MT5 Version
- Compare Specifications of All Versions. Click Here.
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The bot fulfills its task, currently no surprises. Contact with the owner is also efficient. He answered every question and advised. I recommend.