Market View MT4
- Utilities
-
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordonExperienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 June 2023
- Activations: 10
Definition :
Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options.
Main features of Market View :
- Visual settings window on the chart
- Customizable list of symbols and timeframes
- Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows
- Customizable number of candles
- Changeable size of dashboard (scanner)
- Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles
- Open appropriate chart on cell click
- All colors are customizable visually
- Predefined templates
- Shared user defined templates between all charts and all terminals
- Auto create and save screenshots at defined intervals
- Sends screenshots to your telegram account. (How to Setup Telegram Notifications)
We are ready to help you using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.
Respects to you, this is completely valid! You used the "up to date" coding which was the wisest thing, thank you~