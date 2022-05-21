Market View MT4

5

Definition :

Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options.


Main features of Market View :

  • Visual settings window on the chart
  • Customizable list of symbols and timeframes
  • Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows
  • Customizable number of candles
  • Changeable size of dashboard (scanner)
  • Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles
  • Open appropriate chart on cell click
  • All colors are customizable visually
  • Predefined templates
  • Shared user defined templates between all charts and all terminals
  • Auto create and save screenshots at defined intervals
  • Sends screenshots to your telegram account. (How to Setup Telegram Notifications)


We are ready to help you using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.




Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2022.12.08 19:50 
 

Respects to you, this is completely valid! You used the "up to date" coding which was the wisest thing, thank you~

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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Experts
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5 (2)
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
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Risk Monitor MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
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Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
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Abraham Correa
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Abraham Correa 2022.12.08 19:50 
 

Respects to you, this is completely valid! You used the "up to date" coding which was the wisest thing, thank you~

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