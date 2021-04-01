Account Graph MT5
- Indicators
-
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordonExperienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 15 February 2025
- Activations: 10
An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals.
Indicator Inputs :
- Draw Balance Graph
- Draw Equity Graph
- Draw Margin Graph
- Draw Free Margin Graph
- Draw Margin Level Graph
- Draw Drawdown Graph
- Draw Account Profit Graph
- Hide Data on Chart and Buffers
- Connect Gaps by Lines
- Sign of DDs on Profit
- Sign of DDs on Loss
Tips :
- The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows by back analyzing history of orders. But other data such as Drawdown, Equity, ... need real time monitoring. Attach the indicator and wait to collect real time data.
- Styles of graphs can be changed from the indicator settings tab.
- Buffers are accessible for programmers.
- The indicator can not be tested on strategy testers, because testers have no access to account historical status.
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Works correctly. Please don't write directly to me about my review, I'll not answer.