Account Graph MT5

An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals.



Indicator Inputs :

Draw Balance Graph

Draw Equity Graph

Draw Margin Graph

Draw Free Margin Graph

Draw Margin Level Graph

Draw Drawdown Graph

Draw Account Profit Graph

Hide Data on Chart and Buffers

Connect Gaps by Lines

Sign of DDs on Profit

Sign of DDs on Loss



Tips :

The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows by back analyzing history of orders. But other data such as Drawdown, Equity, ... need real time monitoring. Attach the indicator and wait to collect real time data.

Styles of graphs can be changed from the indicator settings tab.

Buffers are accessible for programmers.

The indicator can not be tested on strategy testers, because testers have no access to account historical status.



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