Loss Recovery 3 MT4

3.5

Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit.


Trading Strategy:

Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy.


Using EA :

The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. There are main parameters must be set:

  • EA Action:
    • Single Position With Specified Ticket (Order ID) : EA recover only in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Position Ticket" field.
    • Multiple Positions With Defined Tickets (Order ID) : EA recover multiple in-loss position with ticket specified in "In-Loss Positions Tickets" field.
    • All Positions On Account : EA recovers all positions with loss greater than "Distance to Start" field.
    • All Positions On Current Chart : EA recovers all positions with symbols equal to attached chart and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.
    • All Positions With Magic Number : EA recovers all positions with defined magic and loss greater than " Distance to Start" field.
  • In-Loss Position Ticket (Order ID) [If Action=Single] : Ticket of existing wrong position specified in "In-Loss Position Magic" field.
  • In-Loss Positions Tickets (Comma Separated) [If Action=Multiple] : List of desired tickets separated by comma.
  • In-Loss Position Magic : Magic Number of Positions you want to recover.
  • Consider Swaps Also : For profit calculation
  • Consider Commissions Also : For profit calculation
  • Show Panel : Option to Enable/Disable Live Reporting Panel on Chart.
  • Close Charts on Start of Recovery: Will close all other charts on recovery start to avoid placing/managing orders by other EAs.
  • When to Start Recovery? Three Options : Fixed Points or ATR Points (Start recovery when specified DD in Points occur) / % of Balance / Amount of Loss
  • Distance Mode : Options Available : Constant Points, Distance Based on ATR, Add On Each Step, Multiply On Each Step, Defined Sequences
  • Volume Mode : Options Available : Constant, Add, Multiply, Sequences
  • TP Mode : Options Available : Points, Account Currency, % of Balance
  • SL Mode : Options Available : Disable, Points, Account Currency, % of Balance
  • Maximum Number of Orders : Limit Number of Orders on Each Basket.
  • Maximum Volume of Each of Order : Limit Volume of Each Order When it is Multiplied or Added Frequently.
  • Maximum Volume of Sum of Orders : Limit Total Volume of Orders on Basket. If Reach, EA will not Open New Orders.
  • Minimum Time Distance Between Orders (Minutes) : To Avoid Frequent Orders Opening on Large Market Movements.
  • Time Filter : To define a Time Range for Trading.
  • RSI Filter : Filter Orders Opening Based on RSI Indicator.
  • Candle Trend Filter : Filter Orders Opening Based on Previous Candle Bearish/Bullish Trend and Minimum Size of Candle.
  • News Filter : Ability to Avoid Trading Before/After - Low/Medium/High Impact Events.


Testing EA

For testing the EA you must enter position information in the wrong direction. The EA open a position at time and volume and direction you entered and then starts managing order. Make sure that after the position opens, the market moves in the wrong direction.

  • EA Action: Set to "Testing Mode"
  • TESTER Wrong Position Time:
    • The time for inserting the wrong position in the format: hh:mm as example: 15:35
    • Position will be opened in market price at time you specified on start date of your testing period.
  • TESTER Wrong Position Direction: BUY or SELL
  • TESTER Wrong Position Volume: Volume of the wrong position (lots)
  • You can optimize EA by changing parameters


Recommendations and Using Conditions :

  • Any Time Frame can be used.
  • You can continue your trading on your account. The EA manages your wrong position and own-opened positions until recovering loss.
  • It is recommended to disable any trading operations by other EAs on recovery started positions.
  • To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.



Versions :



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Reviews 2
aworex
1915
aworex 2022.06.29 05:52 
 

I use this EA for trades in solid trends in higher timeframes, as it can handle all orders with a display of what's going on on your account. A well-written EA with various options.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
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Experts
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A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter
OneClick Auto Close MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available. Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Ch
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets. Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor. The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings. Major Features of Indicator : Various Views of Market Profile The indicat
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Risk Monitor MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Definition : Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks. Strategy :     Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them     Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.     Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing Features of EA :     Graphical Interface     Show Risk Graph for each currency     Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions    
OneClick Screenshot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
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aworex
1915
aworex 2022.06.29 05:52 
 

I use this EA for trades in solid trends in higher timeframes, as it can handle all orders with a display of what's going on on your account. A well-written EA with various options.

Stephen Sartain
253
Stephen Sartain 2022.05.09 04:54 
 

I tried to use it but found it very confusing, not enough setup ( hardly any) information, or even whether one could simply add it to a graph and leave it get on with it .. The majority of traders would like to do just that, it anything a speed 1-10 selection, a comments section for add to trades, things like that, but this is a lot of variables, half of which I have no opinion on, do I want ATR to choose, what is 2000 to wait for, etc, its totally not able to be trusted by me and I would rather close the trades then faf around, with a risk of everything getting worse - NOT because the bot is no good - but I don't understand all the blooming settings, half of which should be internal settings and not seen by anyone other than the programmer, as only the programmer would really need to fiddle with those. Hide about 80% of your DO NOT CHANGE options and provide a lot more information of what it all means please .. Sorry to complain, but I cannot risk an account with $1000s in it for a few $100 I may have lost, unless I can simply plop that thing down on a graph and have it do its thing. Kind Regards, Steve.

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2022.05.09 07:14
The EA is designed user friendly, Easy-to-Use features and all techniques are known for all traders.
You must customize the settings based on your strategy and your knowledge. This is a robot and not a Magic. Robots will work based on your commands (your settings).
I am the developer of this product and my responsibility is to support all clients. If you have a doubt, you can ask me to help you.
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