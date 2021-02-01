Triangular EA Limited vMT5

3

Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots.


Important :

This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots.

If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots.


Strategy :

EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cross currency arbitrage or three-point arbitrage) is the act of exploiting an arbitrage opportunity resulting from a pricing discrepancy among three different currencies in the foreign exchange market. A triangular arbitrage strategy involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. During the second trade, the arbitrageur locks in a profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned with the implicit cross exchange rate.


Tips and Advantages of EA :

  • The EA is Smart and adjusted professional inputs for best results. Only key inputs can be changed by the user , thus using EA is very simple and easy.
  • The EA can calculate maximum allowable volume of positions according to account deposit and leverage.
  • The EA can work on any symbol and any time frame.
  • Both Hedge and Netting accounts supported.
  • High leverage accounts can make higher profits.
  • The EA is sensitive to broker order execution time. Lower Order Execution Times make Higher Profits.
  • Using VPS is recommended.
  • Attach EA to only one chart.
  • The EA can work on over 56 combinations of pairs at the same time.
  • EA will trade on 28 major and cross pairs. : AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF,  EURAUD, GBPAUD, GBPJPY, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, AUDNZD
  • Standard Accounts are Recommended. Don't use ECN accounts for this EA.



Using EA :

Input Parameters Are :

  • Prefix : If your symbols have a prefix, enter this input.
  • Suffix : If your symbols have a suffix, enter this input.
  • Volume Type: Auto,Fixed. Auto mode will calculate trading volumes based on maximum allowable volume on your account based on leverage and account free margin.
  • Fixed Volume : Volume of trades if Fixed mode selected above. 1 of 3 positions will have different volume.
  • Auto. Volume Percent (1~100) : Percent of maximum calculated volume. if Auto mode selected above.
  • Entry Pricing Discrepancy : Delta Points to start trade. Default is 100 (enter 10 for 4digit accounts).
  • Exit Pricing Discrepancy : Delta Points to close Position. Default is-30 (also can use positive inputs.).
  • Start Time for Trade (HH:MM) : Time of EA operation starts.
  • End Time for Trade (HH:MM) : Time of EA operation stops.  If positions are open, EA will stop when positions are closed.
  • Magic Number (ID) : ID of EA (any unique number)
  • Trading Pairs : Can Enable/Disable trading on each 56 combination of pairs.



Versions :


Important :
This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow testing process described on product screenshots.


Please don't Hesitate to Contact Me for any Help or Support.




Reviews 4
Georgios Baizanis
2640
Georgios Baizanis 2023.04.03 05:57 
 

I manage to test the product by lowering the price entry discrepancy points from 100 to 80. When did that the EA started firing much more trades. Guys this is not a scam product. It has some logic. So as the author said you must wait perhaps for 30 days sometimes Triangular arbitrage trades to be triggered with profits. But if you do not want to wait just lower the value in the above parameter and you will get a lot of trades but those will be loss trades. Now to the other topic whether you can make any money/profits with this EA, my preliminary analysis is NO. Only on Demo you can see profits. on real accounts, there may be some transactions from time to time very very infrequent. Some may have profits but some others not, due to slippage e.t.c hence Do not consider this as a consistent money making machine but is not a scam as well. Need to appreciate the work done.

Update 4/5/2023

After testing long time the product, i would agree with the author responses and statements. The product does work. as every arbitrage logic cannot work in any broker. Also most brokers do not allow or tolerate such EA. For the brokers you can use that works well. My statistics:

2 months testing. For 2 brokers with standard settings 100% win trades. For one broker where standard settings were not working, i adjusted to safest settings and the EA does work well now. In terms of returns i make around 10.9% monthly using 90X leverage (90:1). Since all series are profitable there is hardly any risk. But you should only trade up to 1 lot each time. The limited edition anyway is for 0.05 lots. so you are safe

Roman Idolenko
431
Roman Idolenko 2021.07.16 04:54 
 

Автор сделал интересный советник https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/60716 (полная версия) и этот как тест к нему, вот только слишком пониженный лот приводит к убыткам, я поставил на демо счет полную версию и арендовал этот, итого одновременно увидел что полная версия из-за повышенного лота сработала в плюс, а эта версия в минус! Скрины выложил в обсуждении

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Okan Pluess
1224
Okan Pluess 2024.04.02 19:13 
 

Great Algo but lost with pretty much every trade a bit of money using a VPS in NYC and IC Markets as broker.

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2024.04.02 19:22
Please check your broker slippages. We already spoke about ICMarket. ICMarket has large slippages on arbitrage times.
Georgios Baizanis
2640
Georgios Baizanis 2023.04.03 05:57 
 

I manage to test the product by lowering the price entry discrepancy points from 100 to 80. When did that the EA started firing much more trades. Guys this is not a scam product. It has some logic. So as the author said you must wait perhaps for 30 days sometimes Triangular arbitrage trades to be triggered with profits. But if you do not want to wait just lower the value in the above parameter and you will get a lot of trades but those will be loss trades. Now to the other topic whether you can make any money/profits with this EA, my preliminary analysis is NO. Only on Demo you can see profits. on real accounts, there may be some transactions from time to time very very infrequent. Some may have profits but some others not, due to slippage e.t.c hence Do not consider this as a consistent money making machine but is not a scam as well. Need to appreciate the work done.

Update 4/5/2023

After testing long time the product, i would agree with the author responses and statements. The product does work. as every arbitrage logic cannot work in any broker. Also most brokers do not allow or tolerate such EA. For the brokers you can use that works well. My statistics:

2 months testing. For 2 brokers with standard settings 100% win trades. For one broker where standard settings were not working, i adjusted to safest settings and the EA does work well now. In terms of returns i make around 10.9% monthly using 90X leverage (90:1). Since all series are profitable there is hardly any risk. But you should only trade up to 1 lot each time. The limited edition anyway is for 0.05 lots. so you are safe

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2023.04.03 08:58
The value of 100 or 80 or ... can not be recommended to all. The best value must be determined on each broker based on user trading strategy.
Regarding profitability on real accounts, As I strictly described on product overview, It is needed to run on an account with lowest latency. The EA is sensitive to delays on order execution and this is the nature of this trading algorithm.
Roman Idolenko
431
Roman Idolenko 2021.07.16 04:54 
 

Автор сделал интересный советник https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/60716 (полная версия) и этот как тест к нему, вот только слишком пониженный лот приводит к убыткам, я поставил на демо счет полную версию и арендовал этот, итого одновременно увидел что полная версия из-за повышенного лота сработала в плюс, а эта версия в минус! Скрины выложил в обсуждении

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2021.07.17 02:46
Please check your broker slippages. EA is sensitive to slippage of order executions. I know ICMarket has large slippages on arbitrage times.
royalfor
31
royalfor 2021.03.11 12:43 
 

SHIT

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