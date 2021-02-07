Forex Utilities, Indicators, Trading Robots

Stephanie Nicole Chavez #

Nobody cares about EA without live signal Nobody cares about EA without live signal

Hi

My expiriences are showing me, that all EA-s have to be tested live on your own MT, your brokers.

This is specialy true for scalpers, therefore I'm not looking for scalpers at all.

If a vendor offers free version of EA that works live in demo, then you should try it out, even if it doesn't have live signal.

You might be pleasently surprised.

Have a nice testing time,... takes a LOT of time, it's NOT fun MOST of the time, BUT WHEN you find something that produces constant results, MEANING ...MORE OFTEN THEN NOT, at least ON ONE, MAYBE 2,3,...pairs, PLUS OR MINUS !!!, than the reward has come.If something produces MINUS constantly, you activate mirror copy trade program on FX BLUE and reverse those trades.You probably already knew that, but never the less.

I'm giving you a hint, ok, but you will have to put in your TIME, and efford, and patience, and you WILL be pleasently surprised at the end.

On MQL5.COM in the FREE section of mt4 EA-s is at least ONE pretty good EA, but you will have to find it yourself, like I did.

That is the price you'll have to pay for it, if you realy want it, of course.

Good thing is, there are more good EA's, not just one, which you CAN find along the way.

Another hint: avoid all those MA, RSI, STOCH.,... classic, standard indicators based EA-s, also avoid those which are working just with selected pairs.

Search must begin from the newest ones.

Search for those which STAND OUT somehow from the crowd and are not scalpers.

There you go, it is quite a lot of work, and time consuming reading, selection,...but the EA, which I specialy have in mind is capable of placing very good possitions, which have lasted 100 pips and more in trendy environment of course.Therefore realy trendy and not so volatile PAIRS are also importaint for testing.

Take a leap of FAITH in me and find some good EA's, BECAUSE they ARE there.

Also you must NOT look only for an EA that has a lot of features like trailing stop, BE,etc....when you search in FREE section, BUT BE AWARE that you CAN find a good EA even that is without those features.

You can place BE and TRAIL.SL yourself.That is much easier than finding a good entry possition.

It has a SL, but not TR.SL.and BE.

And it is free.

Go get it, if you realy want at least one good one, of course.

I test eas only live on demo now.

I used a tester long time ago.