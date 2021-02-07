Forex Utilities, Indicators, Trading Robots
Analytics & Forecasts

Forex Utilities, Indicators, Trading Robots

7 February 2021, 17:55
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
19
8 441

FxBestTools Products

(https://www.FxBestTools.com)

All Things You Need For Trading




Features :

  • Specific Entry Algorithms
  • Easy to use Features
  • Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
  • Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Powered by Averaging Algorithm
  • Various Volume Settings
  • Graphical Panel


Versions :




Features :

  • Signal Engine is smart and optimized
  • Easy to use Features
  • Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
  • Spread Filter, Time Filter, News Filter
  • Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Powered by Averaging Algorithm
  • Various Volume Settings
  • Graphical Panel
  • PopUp, Phone, Telegram Notifications


Versions :




Features :

  • Trade Using Scalper Technology
  • Frequent Trades
  • No Sensitive to Broker Slippages
  • Signal Engine is Smart and Optimized
  • Easy to use Features
  • Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
  • Spread Filter, Time Filter, News Filter
  • Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Powered by Smart Averaging Algorithm
  • Various Volume Settings
  • Graphical Panel
  • PopUp, Phone, Telegram Notifications


Versions :




Features :

  •     Based on Special Mathematical Analysis of Market Independent of Timeframe
  •     Over 100% profit a month (run on 28 symbols, each symbol 4% profit a month with low drawdown)
  •     Work With Low Margin and Low Risk
  •     Trade on All Symbols
  •     No need to optimize Signal Engine
  •     SL/TP/Martingale/Trailing Stop/BreakEven/Time Filter/News Filter Options
  •     Graphical Panel

Versions :




Features :


  • Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying
  • Fast and instant copy
  • All settings are input visually.
  • Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix
  • Enable/Disable copying special symbols
  • Various type of money managements and volume customization
  • Various settings for copying SL/TP with custom values supported
  • Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.
  • Ability to disable closing positions with loss
  • Partial closing option
  • Pending Orders copy option
  • Reverse Copy option
  • Date and Time Options for copying
  • Option to stop copy if equity/free margin is less than user defined value
  • Can close trades manually with one simple click
  • Each Receiver Account can set up own settings
  • Telegram Notifications


Versions :



Features :


  •     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying
  •     Visual display and modify of copy map and network
  •     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix
  •     Various type of money managements and volume customization
  •     Various settings for copying SL/TP with custom values supported
  •     Trailing Stop and Break Even support
  •     Partial closing option and Reverse Copy option
  •     Copying with better prices and offset on TP/SL
  •     Magic number filter, Time filter, News filter, ...
  •     and more ....

    Versions :



    Features :

    • EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy.
    • Smart and adjusted professional inputs for best results.
    • Calculate maximum allowable volume of positions according to account .
    • Can work on over 56 combinations of pairs at the same time.


    Versions :




    Features:

    • VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded.
    • All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported.
    • Various Graphical Options
    • Various Alert and Notification Functions


    Versions :




    Features:

    • VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity.
    • The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
    • On Chart and On Side Graphs
    • Histogram drawing modes : Lines, Solid, Gradient, Bars, Outline
    • Profile Alignment : Right, Left
    • Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
    • Point Of Control and Value Area Calculation
    • Buffers for Programmers
    • Various Visual Settings


    Versions :




    Features:

    • TPO is a Time Price Opportunity.
    • The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
    • On Chart and On Side Graphs
    • Histogram drawing modes : Lines, Solid, Gradient, Bars, Outline
    • Profile Alignment : Right, Left
    • Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
    • Point Of Control and Value Area Calculation
    • Buffers for Programmers
    • Various Visual Settings


    Versions :




    Features:

    • Various Views of Market Profile
    • The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
    • Easy to use and setup
    • Histogram drawing modes : Simple, Pretty Normal, Pretty Linked
    • Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
    • Point Of Control, Value Area Calculation, Initial balance
    • Single Prints, Poors, Trails
    • Buffers for Programmers
    • Various Visual Settings


    Versions :





    Features:

    • Close Wrong Positions with No Loss.
    • Protect Account Deposit.
    • Powered by Testing Features.
    • Avoid Dangerous Martingale or Averaging Methods.
    • Fully Automated.
    • Various Filters.
    • Three Different Strategies.
    • Graphical Panel on Chart

    Versions :



    Features:

      • A dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance.
      • Visual settings window on the chart
      • Customizable list of symbols and timeframes
      • Auto create and save screenshots at defined intervals and send them to telegram account
      • Customizable number of candles and size of panel
      • Customizable colors, predefined themes, template saving,...
      • Gap detection, ...


      Versions :




      Features:

        • Display 4 Types of Channels on chart : Linear, Spiral, Weekly, Monthly
        • Enable/Disable Each Channel on Chart with Visual Interface
        • All Colors and line types are customizable.
        • Wide Range of Alert/Notification options
        • Visual location of price in the channel
        • Overall Channel Display (Average of Selected Channels)


        Versions :




        Features:

          • Detect Market Large Trends
          • Alerts and Notifications on Trend Changes
          • Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
          • Visual Report Panel on chart
          • Buffers for Programmers
          • Easy to Setup and Use


          Versions :




          Features:

            • Detect Market Large Trends
            • Calculate Overall Signal for Each Symbol
            • Alerts and Notifications and Telegram Messages on Trend Changes
            • Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
            • Graphical Scanner Dashboard on Chart
            • Easy to Setup and Use


            Versions :



            Features:

              • Detect Market Large Trends
              • No Sensitive to Broker Slippages
              • Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
              • Visual Report Panel on chart
              • News Filter + Trailing Stop + Break Even
              • Optimized Signals and Easy to Setup and Use
              • Fully Smart and Automatic


              Versions :



              Features:

                • Display Account Historical and Current State as a Graph
                • Display Balance Graph + Deposit/Withdraw Arrows
                • Display Equity Graph
                • Display Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level Graphs
                • Display Account Profit Graph
                • Display DrawDown Graph


                Versions :



                Features:

                  • Close All Orders/Positions with a simple click
                  • Options to filter orders based on type, symbol, magic number, profit or loss, ....
                  • Graphical and user friendly input panel


                    Versions :




                    Features:

                      • Close All Orders/Positions when defined conditions meet
                      • Options to filter orders based on type, symbol, magic number, profit or loss, ....
                      • Graphical and user friendly input panel


                        Versions :



                        Features:

                          • Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ...
                          • Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel
                          • Wide range options to select when create screenshots
                          • Logo and text adding feature


                            Versions :


                            Features:

                                • Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page.
                                  • Close all orders and positions on a specific account or on all accounts by a simple click
                                    • Receive phone notifications, Emails, Telegram messages in case of account disconnection, terminal shot down, internet connection lost, ....
                                      • Receive notifications if your customized condition meets on DD, Profit, Equity, Margin level.
                                        • Receive notification of account properties at predetermined fixed time intervals.
                                          • More and more ...

                                              Versions :




                                              Features:

                                              • Analyze and Monitor Account Risks
                                              • Fully Graphical Interface
                                              • Find and Suggest Best Hedging Positions
                                              • Warn on Account Critical Conditions and also Incoming News
                                              • Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect

                                                  Versions :




                                                  Features:

                                                  • Remove uncertainties that can happen using a single and fixed moving average period.
                                                  • Use a cloud area using a range of moving average periods.
                                                  • Wide range of visual settings are available.
                                                  • Alert and notification system.

                                                      Versions :


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