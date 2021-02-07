Forex Utilities, Indicators, Trading Robots

FxBestTools Products
All Things You Need For Trading
Features :
- Specific Entry Algorithms
- Easy to use Features
- Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
- Trailing Stop and Break Even
- Powered by Averaging Algorithm
- Various Volume Settings
- Graphical Panel
Versions :
Features :
- Signal Engine is smart and optimized
- Easy to use Features
- Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
- Spread Filter, Time Filter, News Filter
- Trailing Stop and Break Even
- Powered by Averaging Algorithm
- Various Volume Settings
- Graphical Panel
- PopUp, Phone, Telegram Notifications
Versions :
Features :
- Trade Using Scalper Technology
- Frequent Trades
- No Sensitive to Broker Slippages
- Signal Engine is Smart and Optimized
- Easy to use Features
- Trade on all Pairs and all Timeframes
- Spread Filter, Time Filter, News Filter
- Trailing Stop and Break Even
- Powered by Smart Averaging Algorithm
- Various Volume Settings
- Graphical Panel
- PopUp, Phone, Telegram Notifications
Versions :
Features :
- Based on Special Mathematical Analysis of Market Independent of Timeframe
- Over 100% profit a month (run on 28 symbols, each symbol 4% profit a month with low drawdown)
- Work With Low Margin and Low Risk
- Trade on All Symbols
- No need to optimize Signal Engine
- SL/TP/Martingale/Trailing Stop/BreakEven/Time Filter/News Filter Options
- Graphical Panel
Versions :
Features :
- Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying
- Fast and instant copy
- All settings are input visually.
- Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix
- Enable/Disable copying special symbols
- Various type of money managements and volume customization
- Various settings for copying SL/TP with custom values supported
- Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.
- Ability to disable closing positions with loss
- Partial closing option
- Pending Orders copy option
- Reverse Copy option
- Date and Time Options for copying
- Option to stop copy if equity/free margin is less than user defined value
- Can close trades manually with one simple click
- Each Receiver Account can set up own settings
- Telegram Notifications
Versions :
- Smart Copy Local MT4
- Smart Copy Local MT5
- Smart Copy Local Free MT4
- Smart Copy Local Free MT5
- Smart Copy Remote MT4 (coming soon)
- Smart Copy Remote MT5 (coming soon)
Features :
- Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying
- Visual display and modify of copy map and network
- Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix
- Various type of money managements and volume customization
- Various settings for copying SL/TP with custom values supported
- Trailing Stop and Break Even support
- Partial closing option and Reverse Copy option
- Copying with better prices and offset on TP/SL
- Magic number filter, Time filter, News filter, ...
- and more ....
Versions :
Features :
- EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy.
- Smart and adjusted professional inputs for best results.
- Calculate maximum allowable volume of positions according to account .
- Can work on over 56 combinations of pairs at the same time.
Versions :
- Triangular EA MT4
- Triangular EA Limited MT4
- Triangular EA Free MT4
- Triangular EA MT5
- Triangular EA Limited MT5
- Triangular EA Free MT5
Features:
- VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded.
- All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported.
- Various Graphical Options
- Various Alert and Notification Functions
Versions :
Features:
- VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity.
- The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
- On Chart and On Side Graphs
- Histogram drawing modes : Lines, Solid, Gradient, Bars, Outline
- Profile Alignment : Right, Left
- Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
- Point Of Control and Value Area Calculation
- Buffers for Programmers
- Various Visual Settings
Versions :
Features:
- TPO is a Time Price Opportunity.
- The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
- On Chart and On Side Graphs
- Histogram drawing modes : Lines, Solid, Gradient, Bars, Outline
- Profile Alignment : Right, Left
- Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
- Point Of Control and Value Area Calculation
- Buffers for Programmers
- Various Visual Settings
Versions :
Features:
- Various Views of Market Profile
- The indicator can help determine Support-Resistance levels.
- Easy to use and setup
- Histogram drawing modes : Simple, Pretty Normal, Pretty Linked
- Periods : Sessions, Daily, Weekly, Monthly
- Point Of Control, Value Area Calculation, Initial balance
- Single Prints, Poors, Trails
- Buffers for Programmers
- Various Visual Settings
Versions :
Features:
- Close Wrong Positions with No Loss.
- Protect Account Deposit.
- Powered by Testing Features.
- Avoid Dangerous Martingale or Averaging Methods.
- Fully Automated.
- Various Filters.
- Three Different Strategies.
- Graphical Panel on Chart
Versions :
- Using Specific Arithmetic Method with Hedging Strategy :
- Using Zone Recovery Strategy :
- Using Averaging Strategy by Risk Controlling Features :
- Compare Specifications of All Versions. Click Here.
Features:
- A dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance.
- Visual settings window on the chart
- Customizable list of symbols and timeframes
- Auto create and save screenshots at defined intervals and send them to telegram account
- Customizable number of candles and size of panel
- Customizable colors, predefined themes, template saving,...
- Gap detection, ...
Versions :
Features:
- Display 4 Types of Channels on chart : Linear, Spiral, Weekly, Monthly
- Enable/Disable Each Channel on Chart with Visual Interface
- All Colors and line types are customizable.
- Wide Range of Alert/Notification options
- Visual location of price in the channel
- Overall Channel Display (Average of Selected Channels)
Versions :
Features:
- Detect Market Large Trends
- Alerts and Notifications on Trend Changes
- Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
- Visual Report Panel on chart
- Buffers for Programmers
- Easy to Setup and Use
Versions :
Features:
- Detect Market Large Trends
- Calculate Overall Signal for Each Symbol
- Alerts and Notifications and Telegram Messages on Trend Changes
- Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
- Graphical Scanner Dashboard on Chart
- Easy to Setup and Use
Versions :
Features:
- Detect Market Large Trends
- No Sensitive to Broker Slippages
- Support all Symbols and all Time Frames
- Visual Report Panel on chart
- News Filter + Trailing Stop + Break Even
- Optimized Signals and Easy to Setup and Use
- Fully Smart and Automatic
Versions :
Features:
- Display Account Historical and Current State as a Graph
- Display Balance Graph + Deposit/Withdraw Arrows
- Display Equity Graph
- Display Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level Graphs
- Display Account Profit Graph
- Display DrawDown Graph
Versions :
Features:
- Close All Orders/Positions with a simple click
- Options to filter orders based on type, symbol, magic number, profit or loss, ....
- Graphical and user friendly input panel
Versions :
Features:
- Close All Orders/Positions when defined conditions meet
- Options to filter orders based on type, symbol, magic number, profit or loss, ....
- Graphical and user friendly input panel
Versions :
Features:
- Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ...
- Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel
- Wide range options to select when create screenshots
- Logo and text adding feature
Versions :
Features:
- Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page.
- Close all orders and positions on a specific account or on all accounts by a simple click
- Receive phone notifications, Emails, Telegram messages in case of account disconnection, terminal shot down, internet connection lost, ....
- Receive notifications if your customized condition meets on DD, Profit, Equity, Margin level.
- Receive notification of account properties at predetermined fixed time intervals.
- More and more ...
Versions :
Features:
- Analyze and Monitor Account Risks
- Fully Graphical Interface
- Find and Suggest Best Hedging Positions
- Warn on Account Critical Conditions and also Incoming News
- Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect
Versions :
Features:
- Remove uncertainties that can happen using a single and fixed moving average period.
- Use a cloud area using a range of moving average periods.
- Wide range of visual settings are available.
- Alert and notification system.
Versions :