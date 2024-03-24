OneClick Auto Close MT4

A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet.


Various options are available to filter or select orders :

Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available.

Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY)

Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA

Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter 532585,253,6558,2254)

Order Comments : Option to select orders by exact comment or select them containing a text is available.

Profit or Loss State : Can close orders on profit or on loss or both

Retry Option : If closing failed, EA will retry to close the order 3 times.

Hedging : If the option enabled, EA will open hedge orders instead of closing the order

Disable other EAs after closing orders : With this option, EA will close all other charts to avoid opening orders by other EAs, After the orders are closed.

Confirm Manual Closing : If the option enabled, EA will ask for confirmation of closing orders.

Status : EA will show the number of orders and profit and volumes of orders you selected for closing.

Events : Detailed reports of EA operations.

Minimal Mode : The option to make the panel smaller, if you want to see more areas of the chart.

Panel : All above options are designed as a user friendly input panel.


We are ready to help you about using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.

More from author
Loss Recovery 1 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.14 (7)
Experts
Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
Loss Recovery 1 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.2 (5)
Experts
Loss Recovery 1 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. This EA places some positions in opposite directions and some positions in direction of wrong position and manages these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. Using EA : EA Action: Single P
Market Profile iMT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : A Market Profile is an intra-day charting technique (price vertical, time/activity horizontal). Market Profile is best understood as a way to see order in the markets. Market Profile was a way for traders to get a better understanding of what was going on, without having to be on the trading floor. The current indicator is developed based on Easy-to-Use architecture including a wide range of visual settings. Major Features of Indicator : Various Views of Market Profile The indicat
Loss Recovery 3 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
2 (1)
Experts
Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
Loss Recovery 2 MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.67 (3)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Account Graph MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals. Indicator Inputs : Draw Balance Graph Draw Equity Graph Draw Margin Graph Draw Free Margin Graph Draw Margin Level Graph Draw Drawdown Graph Draw Account Profit Graph Hide Data on Chart and Buffers Connect Gaps by Lines Sign of DDs on Profit Sign of DDs on Loss Tips : The Indicator will draw historical balance graph
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
VPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Triangular EA Limited vMT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (4)
Experts
Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots. Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cross currency arbitrage or three-point arbitrage) is the act
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Triangular EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (1)
Experts
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Triangular Arbitrage strategy. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cr
Triangular EA Limited MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1 (2)
Utilities
Note: MT4 Backtest cannot test EAs that trades with several symbols simultaneously. For backtest use MT5 versions download here . Note : Limited version can trade with the volume less than 0.05 lots. Important : This is Arbitrage EA and may not work on all accounts. It is recommended to follow the testing process described on product screenshots. If you are not familiar with arbitrage trading, It is recommended to use our other trading robots . Strategy : EA will place trades based on Tria
Smart Copy Local MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (7)
Utilities
Smart Copy is an Easy-to-Use EA that supports Multi Copying Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 and Local/Remote Copying. (Remote Version is coming soon) Free version is available on Smart Copy Local Free MT4 Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying     Copy from netting to hedge and hedge to netting is supported.     Fast and instant copy     All settings are input visually.     Easy modifying symbol names, prefix, suffix     Enable/Disable copying s
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
VPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Loss Recovery 2 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.83 (6)
Experts
Loss Recovery 2 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position without using dangerous martingale/Averaging methods. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover2 EA try to close wrong positions without any loss (Recover Wrong Positions), by using Zone Recovery method and without using martingale methods. Anytime price exits from zone, EA will close basket of t
Loss Recovery 3 MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3.5 (2)
Experts
Loss Recovery 3 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually). This EA recovers your loss and closes your position on Break Even or with determined profit. Trading Strategy: Loss Recover3 EA try to Recover Wrong Positions, by using Averaging method. There are various features on the EA to control risk of the strategy. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. Th
Channels MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications. Testing Indicator : Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test. Using Indicator : Display 4 Typ
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
Fundamental Signals Scanner MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Fundamental Scanner is a Non-Repaint, Multi Symbol and Multi Time Frame Dashboard based on Fundamental Signals Indicator . Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Features : Multi-Symbol Support (Support automatic listing of market watch symbols) Multi-TimeFrame Support (Over 7 custo
Account Graph MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Indicators
An indicator to draw a graph of account current and historical state such as Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown, Account Profit, Deposit and Withdrawals. Indicator Inputs : Draw Balance Graph Draw Equity Graph Draw Margin Graph Draw Free Margin Graph Draw Margin Level Graph Draw Drawdown Graph Draw Account Profit Graph Connect Gaps by Lines Sign of DDs on Profit Sign of DDs on Loss Tips : The Indicator will draw historical balance graphs and deposit/withdraw arrows b
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
BigPIPs MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
OneClick Close All MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Utilities
A utility to close all orders with one simple click at once. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY) Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter
Customized Copy MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
Customized Copy is a Multi-Terminal visual trade copying utility that supports Metatrader4 and Metatrader5 for Trade Copying.  You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals. Specifications :     Real Time, Multi Terminal - Multi Account - MT4/MT5 trade copying (support over 50 accounts at same time)     All settings are input visually.     Visual display and modify of copy map and network     Each copy path can be used with different settings
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
