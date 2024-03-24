OneClick Auto Close MT4

A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet.





Various options are available to filter or select orders :

Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available.



Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Symbol Selection : All / Chart Symbol / Custom Symbols. You can enter custom symbols separated by comma. (for example you can enter EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDJPY)

Order Open Type : Manual Opened / Opened by EA

Magic Number : You can enter more than one magic number separated by comma. (for example you can enter 532585,253,6558,2254)

Order Comments : Option to select orders by exact comment or select them containing a text is available.

Profit or Loss State : Can close orders on profit or on loss or both

Retry Option : If closing failed, EA will retry to close the order 3 times.

Hedging : If the option enabled, EA will open hedge orders instead of closing the order

Disable other EAs after closing orders : With this option, EA will close all other charts to avoid opening orders by other EAs, After the orders are closed.

Confirm Manual Closing : If the option enabled, EA will ask for confirmation of closing orders.



Status : EA will show the number of orders and profit and volumes of orders you selected for closing.

Events : Detailed reports of EA operations.

Minimal Mode : The option to make the panel smaller, if you want to see more areas of the chart.



Panel : All above options are designed as a user friendly input panel.





