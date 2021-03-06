Channels MT4
- Indicators
-
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordonExperienced Developer (Experts / Indicators / Utilities ...)
Account Manager (Investment Manager)
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 May 2024
- Activations: 10
Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications.
Testing Indicator :
Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test.
Using Indicator :
- Display 4 Types of Channels on chart : Linear, Spiral, Weekly, Monthly
- The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)
- Channels will be shown on charts with the ability to enable or disable any one. All colors and line types are customizable.
- You can use the indicator on any timeframe and any symbols.
- Wide Range of Alert/Notification options
- Visual location of price in the channel
- Overall Channel Display (Average of Selected Channels)
Inputs of Indicator :
Linear Channel Period
Spiral Channel Fast Period
Spiral Channel Slow Period
Weekly Channel Period
Monthly Channel Period
Show Linear Channel
Show Spiral Channel
Show Weekly Channel
Show Monthly Channel
Show Panel On Chart
Alert When Closed Candle Cross Lines
Alert On Breakout
Alert On Overall Breakout 0%,50%,100%
Send Notification When Closed Candle Cross Lines
Send Notification On Breakout
Send Notification On Overall Breakout 0%,50%,100%
Minutes to Wait Between Breakout Alerts/Notifications
We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
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This is by far the best multipurpose channel indicator I have ever used! I use it every day - excellent product!