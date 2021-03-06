Channels MT4

Channels Indicator is an All-In-One Indicator with a powerful calculation engine. The Indicator contains 4 different and usual methods for finding channels on the market. Indicator is powered by a visual interface and with various selections of alerts and notifications.







Testing Indicator :

Strategy Tester does not respond to your clicks on panels (This is metatrader tester limitation). Thus input your desired settings on the indicator pre-settings and test.





Using Indicator :





Display 4 Types of Channels on chart : Linear, Spiral, Weekly, Monthly

The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)

Channels will be shown on charts with the ability to enable or disable any one. All colors and line types are customizable.

You can use the indicator on any timeframe and any symbols.

Wide Range of Alert/Notification options

Visual location of price in the channel

Overall Channel Display (Average of Selected Channels)





Inputs of Indicator :



Linear Channel Period

Spiral Channel Fast Period

Spiral Channel Slow Period

Weekly Channel Period

Monthly Channel Period

Show Linear Channel

Show Spiral Channel

Show Weekly Channel

Show Monthly Channel

Show Panel On Chart

Alert When Closed Candle Cross Lines

Alert On Breakout

Alert On Overall Breakout 0%,50%,100%

Send Notification When Closed Candle Cross Lines

Send Notification On Breakout

Send Notification On Overall Breakout 0%,50%,100%

Minutes to Wait Between Breakout Alerts/Notifications







We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.

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