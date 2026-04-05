Trend reversal Pro

An indicator that will help you trade. This indicator will show trend reversals as well as pullbacks. When the arrow appears, it will mean that now the trend will either change its direction, or there will be a rollback from the main movement. In any of the cases, if the trader knows about it in advance, it is possible to open trades effectively. This indicator does not redraw its values. The arrow appears at the beginning of the candle and stays there.













How to trade with this indicator:

When a red arrow appears, we open a sell deal.

When a blue arrow appears, we open a buy deal.

Take profit is set at 15-25 points. StopLoss set at your discretion, depending on the volatility of the market and the currency pair you are trading.









Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw its values

shows price reversal points

shows trend change points

shows price rollback points

very easy to use

has a minimum of settings for ease of use









Indicator settings:

period - specify the indicator calculation period.