Beast Entry Signal

Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4

Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple.

The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical trades and helps eliminate the confusion caused by changing or disappearing signals.

Beast Entry Signal offers flexible signal display options, allowing traders to receive every valid trading signal or only signals that indicate a confirmed change in market direction. This makes it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and trend-following strategies.

All calculations are performed internally, so no additional indicators or external files are required. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and begin analyzing the market immediately.

The indicator is optimized for fast performance and works smoothly on MetaTrader 4. It provides clear visual signals without overcrowding the chart, making it easy to identify potential trading opportunities at a glance.

Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell arrow signals.

  • Non-repainting signals after candle close.

  • Trend Change mode for confirmed market reversals.

  • Every Signal mode for active trading.

  • Built-in momentum and trend confirmation.

  • No external indicators required.

  • Fast and lightweight performance.

  • Clean and easy-to-read chart display.

  • Suitable for beginners and professional traders.

  • Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

  • Works with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs supported by your broker.

  • Supports multiple timeframes to match different trading styles.

  • Designed to help traders identify high-probability market entries with confidence.

Beast Entry Signal simplifies technical analysis by combining powerful market confirmation with clear visual signals, allowing traders to focus on making informed trading decisions with greater confidence and consistency.


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Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
Indicador MTXPRO
Matheus Silva De Castro
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PROMOÇÃO LIMITADA, NA COMPRA DE 1 INDICADOR VOCÊ LEVA CLUBINARIAS 6.0 , 5.1 e DonForex DE BRINDE!! ATÉ FINAL DO MÊS! -NA HORA DA COMPRA SELECIONAR COMBINAR COM O VENDEDOR OU BUSCAR PESSOALMENTE, A ENTREGA É DIGITAL EM POUCOS SEGUNDOS ==> VEJA O VIDEO PARA TIRAR AS SUAS DUVIDAS <== ==> VÍDEO OPERANDO NO YOUTUBE ROBÔ FEITO COM MUITO ESFORÇO E CARINHO E QUE ESTA TRAZENDO ÓTIMOS LUCROS APESAR DE EXISTIREM PESSOAS QUE APENAS VENDEM ROBÔS FAKES DE OPERAÇÕES , ACREDITO QUE SERIA MUITO BOM DA MI
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Bruce Webb
Indicators
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
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Remi Passanello
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Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. DTS  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS   is using a br
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