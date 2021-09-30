Angle MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Implements an oscillator based on a simple comparison of the last two moving average values with improved functionality. As a result, the graph displays the delta of the two moving average values. In the case of a single value, the moving delta is calculated relative to the last two candles, which price of comparison will be specified in the Price parameter. The delta of two values is often used to determine the trend, depending on the length of the moving averages, it can be a longer or shorter trend. Or just about the angular momentum.
This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.
Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.
- METHOD_SMA
- METHOD_EMA
- METHOD_SMMA
- METHOD_LWMA
- METHOD_WILDER_EMA
- METHOD_SINE_WMA
- METHOD_TRI_MA
- METHOD_LSMA
- METHOD_HMA
- METHOD_ZL_EMA
- METHOD_ITREND_MA
- METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN
- METHOD_GEO_MEAN
- METHOD_REMA
- METHOD_ILRS
- METHOD_IE_2
- METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN
- METHOD_VWMA
Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.
- TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE
- TYPE_PRICE_OPEN
- TYPE_PRICE_HIGH
- TYPE_PRICE_LOW
- TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN
- TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED
- TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC
- TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O
- TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC
- TYPE_PRICE_H_O
- TYPE_PRICE_H_C
- TYPE_PRICE_L_O
- TYPE_PRICE_L_C
- TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN
- TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX
- TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN
- TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX