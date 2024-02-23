RSI Momentum Arrows
- Indicators
- Martin Eshleman
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 23 February 2024
Summary
This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimized in the EA.
Inputs
- All inputs are standard, self-explanatory and easy to use. If you have any questions though, just ask.
Notes
- IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!