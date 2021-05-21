Discord url webhook - create webhook on your discord channel.

Use multi webhook url - use file to input multi webhook url, with each line, input one link, input symbol before link to send only alert from the symbol to the channel. Example: EURUSD=link1

Forward alert - default true, to forward alert.

Send message as caption of screenshot - default true, one message include alert and screenshot

Forward screenshot - default true, to forward screnshot.

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 4 to discord channel. ParametersImportant Note

- You must allow WebRequest and add the https://discord.com

- Attach it to one chart only.





Notes:

- Must download Alerts To File Indicator. The indicator is supported to customer to auto create file of alerts, need "Allow DLL imports" when use the indicator,

use comma to filter indicators, symbols, timeframe. It only work with Forward Alert To Discord , support to work with all Language of MT4.







