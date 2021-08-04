Reward Risk PRO TOOL, its the ultimate tool for your trading money managment, stop wasting time calculating your reward risk percentaje , just making some clicks you can get your ideal distance for your stop loss, and next to it will get your corresponded Take profit point for your stop loss, for example if you set an 100 ticks stop loss and want to get an equivalent reward just make your next click were the text offers 1/1 reward risk, if you want to get a reward/risk relation more profitly just select another option like 1/5 or 1/7 , by this way you can focus succesfully on the trade opportunites and let the hard job to the Reward Risk PRO TOOL, maded for support all traders, good Luck!