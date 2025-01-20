Dashboard.mq4 - Simple Trading Manager



in trading time is money.

If your tired of trade managers that are clunky, slow, has way too many bugs and take up way too much screen real estate then this is for you.

Dashboard trade manager was designed to be simple, intuitive and fast.

with continuous updates added, could you really ask for anything more?



Have you always wanted a MQL4 Feature that would allow you to:

- Automatically calculate lot size

- Close all winning trades with 1 click

- Close multiple losing trades before its too late

- Cancel TP and SL with one click

- Automatically apply a trailing stop to every trade

- Protect your balance by getting out of the market before it goes the other way

- Allow you the option of profiting when the market moves against you by auto hedging your trades?



That is exactly what Dashboard does.

you need to be quick to close winning and losing positions

Do not be fooled by EA's, Pretty looking systems that "look cool", have a lot of features but you end up not using half of it.

Honestly who has time to manually enter their leverage, entry level, SL, do a currency conversion all just to calculate your lot sizes?

Thats way too many steps...



Dashboard looks simple,But this is one powerful tool offering all the essentials you always wish you had.

Simplicity and Convenience at your fingertips.



Designed for those who enjoy manual trading and want a tool to simplify trade management, this robust MQL4 utility enhances trading efficiency by providing a real-time dashboard to manage your trades. It integrates seamlessly into MetaTrader and allows you to calculate lot sizes and track risk metrics effortlessly.

Key Features:

Risk & Margin Display : Real-time calculation of lot sizes, margin requirements, and win rates for precise trading decisions.

: Real-time calculation of lot sizes, margin requirements, and win rates for precise trading decisions. Trade Management Buttons : One-click buttons for placing buy/sell orders, closing trades (all, profitable, or loss-making), and modifying orders by canceling take profits or stop losses.

: One-click buttons for placing buy/sell orders, closing trades (all, profitable, or loss-making), and modifying orders by canceling take profits or stop losses. Customizable Win Rate Tracking : Analyze trade performance over various timeframes, including current month, last trades, or all history.

: Analyze trade performance over various timeframes, including current month, last trades, or all history. Interactive and Intuitive UI : A clear, easy-to-navigate dashboard with customizable buttons for quick actions.

: A clear, easy-to-navigate dashboard with customizable buttons for quick actions. Accurate Calculations: A built-in lot size calculator based on account balance and risk percentage.

This utility is ideal for traders seeking an intuitive and streamlined approach to managing trades and optimizing risk-reward strategies directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform.



