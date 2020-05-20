MT4 to Discord

4

The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.

- Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel. 

- Easy to customize message. 

- Support custom message for all languages

- Support full Emoji. 

- Send report Daily, Weekly, Monthly ( must show all history of orders )


Parameters

- Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel.

- Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333.

- Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol to notify with comma like: EURUSD,USDJPY.


How to setup and guide

- Let read all details here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746274

Reviews 7
olik_the_small
24
olik_the_small 2022.07.27 20:13 
 

This is such a great tool. Options are first class. Takes some time to get the perfect look, but that's my job. The app works flawless, and as an additional touch the dev is incredibly helpful and helps when something is not understood correctly up to ensure it works. Thanks a lot for the great work & service.

Clément
766
Clément 2022.01.08 21:11 
 

Perfect tool if you want to share your signals on Discord. Very customizable and works perfectly ! i can just recommand it ! :)

Frank Solli
43
Frank Solli 2021.01.06 09:41 
 

Work perfect!

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Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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Trinh Dat
5 (1)
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olik_the_small
24
olik_the_small 2022.07.27 20:13 
 

This is such a great tool. Options are first class. Takes some time to get the perfect look, but that's my job. The app works flawless, and as an additional touch the dev is incredibly helpful and helps when something is not understood correctly up to ensure it works. Thanks a lot for the great work & service.

Clément
766
Clément 2022.01.08 21:11 
 

Perfect tool if you want to share your signals on Discord. Very customizable and works perfectly ! i can just recommand it ! :)

JAT
19
JAT 2021.05.04 21:14 
 

global initialization failed dont work !!!!

Trinh Dat
74809
Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2021.05.05 01:25
Hi
Let upgrade MT4, delete old file and install product again. it is error relate here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367305
Razvan Ionescu
33
Razvan Ionescu 2021.04.17 23:46 
 

The EA is very good, works flawlessly, the best seen so far. My only request is to add a function so the EA will differentiate on the close order functions if it was close manually, by take profit or stop loss. So, if I close manually would be "order closed", if tp than "order TP hit", if sl than "order SL hit" for example. Hope you will add it. Greatly appreciated.

Trinh Dat
74809
Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2021.04.19 04:51
I will update soon, Thanks
Frank Solli
43
Frank Solli 2021.01.06 09:41 
 

Work perfect!

Mohamad Omar Adra
123
Mohamad Omar Adra 2020.10.11 05:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jerome Nguyen
51
Jerome Nguyen 2020.07.14 04:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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