Flash Copy MT5

5

The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy over the InternetNow you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends.

  • Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall.
  • Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time, include both MT4 and MT5
  • Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only receive signal), download here
  • Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup

How to setup and guide

Main functions

  • Copy Entry Signal: True / False
  • Copy Exit Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Buy Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Sell Signal: True / False
  • Copy Pending Signal:  True / False
  • Copy Reverse (Buy <=> Sell):  True / False
  • Copy StopLoss:  True / False
  • Copy TakeProfit:  True / False
  • Allow copy Symbols: can input list of symbol allow copy here
  • Do not copy Symbols: can input list of symbol do not allow copy here
  • Suffix: input suffix of broker symbol
  • Special Symbols : GOLD=XAUUSD
  • More options to set lots for copier
   

We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service.

PM me if you have any problem, or want to test EA.


Reviews 1
MD
696
MD 2025.02.04 16:04 
 

Very Good

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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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MD
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MD 2025.02.04 16:04 
 

Very Good

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