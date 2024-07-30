MT5 To Discord

The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account.

- Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel. 

- Easy to customize message. 

- Support custom message for all languages

- Support full Emoji. 


Parameters

- Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel.

- Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333.

- Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol to notify with comma like: EURUSD,USDJPY.


How to setup and guide

- Let read all details here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747862


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Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
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