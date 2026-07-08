Automatic trading robot, created with the latest algorithmic trading and money management technologies.

Combines three trading classes at the same time:

Trending

Hedging

Multicurrency

Your capital is protected by stop orders and management of the total trading position on the account.

Works on any trading instruments.

Note. Due to the peculiarities of the MT4 terminal, it is impossible to test multi-currency advisors in the tester. Only Real or Demo account. Loyal rental conditions and discounts for you.

Active trading monitoring of Taurus EA in real time is always available in my profile.

Yours faithfully.