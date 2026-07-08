Taurus EA

Automatic trading robot, created with the latest algorithmic trading and money management technologies.

Combines three trading classes at the same time:

  • Trending
  • Hedging
  • Multicurrency

Your capital is protected by stop orders and management of the total trading position on the account.

Works on any trading instruments.

Note. Due to the peculiarities of the MT4 terminal, it is impossible to test multi-currency advisors in the tester. Only Real or Demo account. Loyal rental conditions and discounts for you.

Active trading monitoring of Taurus EA in real time is always available in my profile.

Yours faithfully.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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