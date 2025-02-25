Introduction:

Hello. Our development team has over ten years of experience in creating trading systems and robots. We know perfectly well the specifics of testing in MT4 and can easily offer a tester grail that will show fabulous results in the tester and completely opposite ones in real trading. If you are looking for beautiful pictures in the MT4 tester, please do not waste your time and do not read further. The Fibo Universe trading robot is intended for live trading only. A multicurrency robot, it simultaneously examines all seven triangles, as a result, 21 currency pairs are in operation. But opening trading positions at a certain moment only on pairs with the best trading conditions. The MT4 tester cannot operate with more than one pair and testing this robot is a pointless undertaking, for this there is a demo and a real one.





Central part:

The Fibo Universe trading robot uses one standard indicator from the terminal delivery, but plus more than five adaptive digital signal filters based on Fibonacci laws.





The Fibonacci sequence has a unique property. Unlike the Golden Ratio, the Fibonacci Series starts at zero or one, but quickly approaches the Golden Ratio with increasing precision.





A trading robot without additional indicators displays in the terminal entries and exits from positions on history without redrawing, world trading sessions and allowed trading times. As well as important information on a trading instrument.





It works on a second timer, which allows you not to depend on incoming ticks and display information for research and settings, even when the market is closed.





The settings include:

Choosing a direction of trade

Scalper trading style or trend

Fully customizable indicators and digital filter coefficients

Trading time

Colors of the displayed information

and much more.





Conclusion:

By default, the Fibo Universe trading robot is fully configured and ready to go. I am ready to work on any trading instruments and any trading conditions.





But we recommend 21 currency pairs at the same time:





AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY





on H4 timeframe



