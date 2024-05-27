Strawberry

Description:


An automatic advisor designed to work on the Forex market. The Expert Advisor belongs to the scalping category. It is based on an adaptive system and does not need indicator settings and optimization. It works on the candlestick opening prices. The optimal pair for the EA is EURUSD, M1. Stop Loss and Take Profit are always used to protect the deposit in unexpected situations. You only need to set up a money management that is acceptable for you, as well as specify the GMT time of your broker's server in the advisor's settings.

For the EA to work correctly, you need a five-digit NDD, ECN or STP account with a low spread and fast execution. Leverage from 1: 100 and above.

Options:

  • Money Management - Section for managing capital and acceptable risks
  • MM method - money management method *
  • Lot Size - the size of the initial lot for your balance
  • Balance - the initial balance for calculating the lot
  • Stop Loss - stop loss **
  • Take Profit - take profit **
  • Trading Time GMT - Section for setting the trading time
  • Use Time On / Off - Enable / Disable working time
  • Broker GMT - your broker's server time zone ***
  • Start Hour - hour of the beginning of trading
  • Start Minute - minute of the start of trading
  • End Hour - hour of the end of trading
  • End Minute - minute of the end of trading
  • Friday Exit - the hour of the end of opening positions on Friday
  • Terminal Settings - Section for setting up the terminal and interacting with the trade server
  • Max Spread - the maximum allowable spread when opening positions **
  • Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage **
  • Magic Number - the identifier of the EA orders
  • Order Comment - order comment
  • Buy Color - the color of the purchase icon
  • Sell ​​Color - color of the sales icon
  • Close Color - color of the position closing icon
  • Stop Color - color of the stop loss label
* FixLot - fixed lot, the value is taken from the Lot Size.

  Standard - use non-linear lot size management: the greater the increase in the balance, the lower the risks.

  Extreme - a linear increase in the lot size with an increase in the balance.

** Values ​​are indicated in four-digit quotes, the advisor will automatically recalculate the five-digit quotes.

*** Please note that in this column you need to specify the GMT time zone of your broker's trading server, and not your local time zone.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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