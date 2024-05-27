Strawberry

Description:





An automatic advisor designed to work on the Forex market. The Expert Advisor belongs to the scalping category. It is based on an adaptive system and does not need indicator settings and optimization. It works on the candlestick opening prices. The optimal pair for the EA is EURUSD, M1. Stop Loss and Take Profit are always used to protect the deposit in unexpected situations. You only need to set up a money management that is acceptable for you, as well as specify the GMT time of your broker's server in the advisor's settings.





For the EA to work correctly, you need a five-digit NDD, ECN or STP account with a low spread and fast execution. Leverage from 1: 100 and above.





Options:

Money Management - Section for managing capital and acceptable risks

- Section for managing capital and acceptable risks MM method - money management method *

- money management method Lot Size - the size of the initial lot for your balance

- the size of the initial lot for your balance Balance - the initial balance for calculating the lot

- the initial balance for calculating the lot Stop Loss - stop loss **

- stop loss T ake Profit - take profit **

- take profit Trading Time GMT - Section for setting the trading time

- Section for setting the trading time Use Time On / Off - Enable / Disable working time

- Enable / Disable working time Broker GMT - your broker's server time zone ***

- your broker's server time zone Start Hour - hour of the beginning of trading

- hour of the beginning of trading Start Minute - minute of the start of trading

- minute of the start of trading End Hour - hour of the end of trading

- hour of the end of trading End Minute - minute of the end of trading

- minute of the end of trading Friday Exit - the hour of the end of opening positions on Friday

- the hour of the end of opening positions on Friday Terminal Settings - Section for setting up the terminal and interacting with the trade server

- Section for setting up the terminal and interacting with the trade server Max Spread - the maximum allowable spread when opening positions **

- the maximum allowable spread when opening positions Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage **

- maximum allowable price slippage Magic Number - the identifier of the EA orders

- the identifier of the EA orders Order Comment - order comment

- order comment Buy Color - the color of the purchase icon

- the color of the purchase icon Sell ​​Color - color of the sales icon

- color of the sales icon Close Color - color of the position closing icon

- color of the position closing icon Stop Color - color of the stop loss label

* FixLot - fixed lot, the value is taken from the Lot Size.





Standard - use non-linear lot size management: the greater the increase in the balance, the lower the risks.





Extreme - a linear increase in the lot size with an increase in the balance.





** Values ​​are indicated in four-digit quotes, the advisor will automatically recalculate the five-digit quotes.





*** Please note that in this column you need to specify the GMT time zone of your broker's trading server, and not your local time zone.



