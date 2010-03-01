One Good Trade MT4

One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.

This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 terminal => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124659

Advantages:

1. Simplicity of Strategy: Just one trade per day in the direction of the trend, making the strategy easy to understand and implement.

2. Optimal Trading Time: The trade is executed at a predetermined optimal time, allowing for consideration of market cycles.

3. Trend Direction Analysis: Utilizes moving average indicators to determine the current trend direction.

4. Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are set using the ATR indicator, allowing adaptation to current market volatility.

5. Maximum Profit: Clear trend identification and optimal take-profit levels help to maximize gains from market movements.

6. Adaptation to Market Volatility: The bot adjusts its parameters to current market volatility, ensuring more accurate position management.

Input Parameters:

=== ONE GOOD TRADE === One Good Trade settings.
One Good Trade Time Hour Time (hour) of the signal.
One Good Trade Time Minute Time (minute) of the signal.
One Good Trade Color Color of signal.
One Good Trade Width Width of the signal.
=== MA INDICATOR === Moving Average indicator settings.
Fast Moving Average Period
Period of fast moving average.
Fast Moving Average Color
Color of fast moving average.
Fast Moving Average Width
Width of fast moving average.
Slow Moving Average Period
Period of slow moving average.
Slow Moving Average Color
Color of slow moving average.
Slow Moving Average Width
Width of slow moving average.
=== ATR INDICATOR ===
ATR indicator settings.
ATR Period
ATR indicator period.
=== POSITIONS ===
Positions settings.
Positions Volume
Volume of trading positions.
Positions Volume Multiplier
Multiplier of trading positions volume.
Positions Volume Maximum Multiplications
Maximum number of multiplications of trading positions volume.
Positions Stop-Loss ATRs
Stop-Loss of trading positions (in ATR values).
Positions Take-Profit ATRs
Take-Profit of trading positions (in ATR values).
Positions Magic Number
Magic number of trading positions.
Positions Comment
Comment of trading positions.
=== STOP-KRAN ===
Stop-Kran settings.
Stop-Kran Max Drawdown -$
Maximum drawdown (the sum of profit of all open and closed trading positions) for Stop-Kran (emergency closing of all open positions).
Stop-Kran Start Date
Date from which the sum of profit of closed trading positions for Stop-Kran starts counting.
=== TESTER ===
Tester settings.
Tester Interval Months
Number of months to break down the deposit curve into intervals and analyze during tester optimization.
Tester Drawdown Exponent
Exponent for calculating the optimization criterion in the strategy tester.


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