ProminenceEa
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
ProminenceEa-THE MOST PROFITABLE EA-NO MARTINGALE!!
USE 5MIN CHARTS FOR BEST RESULTS!
WORKS ON ALL PAIRS!
CONSIDER THE CURRENT SPREAD OF THE CURRENCIES PAIR WHEN USING THE TRADING EA
MOST COMMONLY USED ON EUR/USD PAIRS AS SPREAD IS REALLY LOW DEPENDING ON YOUR BROKER AND THE TIME OF THE DAY
THE EA PRICE IS LOW COMPARING TO THE FUTURE RETURNS THAT WILL BRING YOU!
ENJOY!
I think this EA is not so bad. I mean it makes some money for real(barely though). But there are some negative poits.
・This author does not reply and provide any important information(test results, best settings for recommending pairs, etc...)
・This EA does not have a magic number input, so you cannot use it for multiple pairs in one account.
・You cannot know what the profitable timeframe is because the auther says 5 min on the "Overview" page and 15 min is recommended in the EA's "About" tab.
On the other hand, if these points are fixed or solved, this EA is recommendable.