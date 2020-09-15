ProminenceEa-THE MOST PROFITABLE EA-NO MARTINGALE!!

USE 5MIN CHARTS FOR BEST RESULTS!

WORKS ON ALL PAIRS!

CONSIDER THE CURRENT SPREAD OF THE CURRENCIES PAIR WHEN USING THE TRADING EA

MOST COMMONLY USED ON EUR/USD PAIRS AS SPREAD IS REALLY LOW DEPENDING ON YOUR BROKER AND THE TIME OF THE DAY

THE EA PRICE IS LOW COMPARING TO THE FUTURE RETURNS THAT WILL BRING YOU!

ENJOY!