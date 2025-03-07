Wisteria Trend

Indicator for working with a Trend. Trend is your friend! The digital indicator helps to find the optimal points of entry into the market, to stay in the trend as much as possible. If the trend and direction change, exit the position in time. The indicator is recommended for use on timeframes H4 and higher. Works on any trading instrument. The indicator menu contains options for fine tuning the signals and color gamut. Happy trading!


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