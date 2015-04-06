NewFx EA

NewFx EA

With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders.

It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment.

Parameters:

  • StartHour - in which hour of the day to look for the pattern.
  • MinPipLimit – minimum distance in pips that the price has to travel from the day’s open to trigger a trade signal.
  • TakeProfit - takeprofit distance in pips.
  • StopLoss - stoploss distance in pips .
  • Lotes - volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂.
  • UseMAFilter – Yes/No flag telling the EA to use/not use the moving average filter.
  • MA_Period -  period of the moving average to be used by NewFx EA.
  • Magic - allows you to use multiple expert advisors in the same terminal.
  • ECNExecution  you are not able to specify a StopLoss and TakeProfit at the time of creating an order. You have to do this separately  after the order has been created.
  • UseTrailingSL - By default UseTrailingSL is equal to  false, meaning that the new module is not active. If you want to activate it then you simply set UseTrailingSL to  true. 
  • TrailValue TrailValue represents the distance at which you want the StopLoss to be maintained when the market is moving in your favour. Default value is 40 pips.
    • if the price goes in your favour then the StopLoss will be maintained at a given distance.
    • if the price goes against your order the StopLoss will not move.
  • AutoHandle5Digits - The auto-adjust module will automatically assess if your account is 4-digits or 5-digits and in the latter case the module will automatically make necessary adjustments to your input parameters.

I recommend when purchasing EA to use the strategy analyzer to analyze the best parameters for the currency you want to trade depending on your strategy and initial investment. The strategy that follows at EA is with standard values. EA has been tested up to a minimum capital of $ 100, the more capital you have the more profit it makes.

If your strategy is conservative or initial investment is low it is recommended to leave a lower stop loss between 20 to 60, take profit between 60 to 100 and the lot must be low, because when you lose it is little, when you win it is a lot and with a lower lot is much more difficult to break the bank.

Now all parameters can be fully optimized for finding the best yields with high security.



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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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