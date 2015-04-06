NewFx EA





With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders.

It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment.

Parameters:

StartHour - in which hour of the day to look for the pattern.



- MinPipLimit – minimum distance in pips that the price has to travel from the day’s open to trigger a trade signal.



TakeProfit - takeprofit distance in pips.



- takeprofit distance in pips. StopLoss - stoploss distance in pips .



- . Lotes - volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂.

- UseMAFilter – Yes/No flag telling the EA to use/not use the moving average filter.

– Yes/No flag telling the EA to use/not use the moving average filter. MA_Period - period of the moving average to be used by NewFx EA.



- Magic - allows you to use multiple expert advisors in the same terminal.



ECNExecution - you are not able to specify a StopLoss and TakeProfit at the time of creating an order. You have to do this separately after the order has been created.



- UseTrailingSL - By default UseTrailingSL is equal to false , meaning that the new module is not active. If you want to activate it then you simply set UseTrailingSL to true.

- TrailValue - if the price goes in your favour then the StopLoss will be maintained at a given distance. if the price goes against your order the StopLoss will not move. TrailValue represents the distance at which you want the StopLoss to be maintained when the market is moving in your favour. Default value is 40 pips.

- AutoHandle5Digits - The auto-adjust module will automatically assess if your account is 4-digits or 5-digits and in the latter case the module will automatically make necessary adjustments to your input parameters.



I recommend when purchasing EA to use the strategy analyzer to analyze the best parameters for the currency you want to trade depending on your strategy and initial investment. The strategy that follows at EA is with standard values. EA has been tested up to a minimum capital of $ 100, the more capital you have the more profit it makes. If your strategy is conservative or initial investment is low it is recommended to leave a lower stop loss between 20 to 60, take profit between 60 to 100 and the lot must be low, because when you lose it is little, when you win it is a lot and with a lower lot is much more difficult to break the bank.

Now all parameters can be fully optimized for finding the best yields with high security.







