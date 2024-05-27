Blue FX is an automatic trading robot that will save you from routine daily work. Fully ready for use from the first minute in the MetaTrader 4 terminal on any currency pairs and instruments.

The greatest positive efficiency is observed in the aggregate when working simultaneously on major pairs and cross-rates, as well as on metals and crypto.

Any timeframe to your taste and color.

There are many settings for you to choose from, but by default it is ready to work right now.

Happy trading.