Orion FX MT4

The latest development of a trading robot for the Meta Trader 4 terminal from a team of traders and programmers with more than ten years of successful experience. We do not tell any fairy tales in the form of artificial intelligence. Standard and custom indicators from the MT4 terminal supplies are used. By default, you should have them in the Meta Trader 4 terminal of the current version.

There are no restrictions on trading instruments and trading periods. Use the time and instruments that you like best.

Quotes are preferably five-digit and a minimum spread.

Good day and good luck.


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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Night Silence
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DESCRIPTION: The theory of the indicator is that currencies that are traded in the European session sleep at night. And when they wake up, they go to the golden mean of Fibonacci, their own way. At night, a channel is formed from which they want to get out, in the morning with renewed vigor on the road. The upper level of the channel is the buy zone. The lower level of the channel is the sell zone. The objectives of the hike are marked with colors at the top and bottom. The indicator outputs
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Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is a possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends signals to digital buffers, which makes it possible to create automated trading systems based on it.
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Indicator for working with a Trend. Trend is your friend! The digital indicator helps to find the optimal points of entry into the market, to stay in the trend as much as possible. If the trend and direction change, exit the position in time. The indicator is recommended for use on timeframes H4 and higher. Works on any trading instrument. The indicator menu contains options for fine tuning the signals and color gamut. Happy trading!
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What is crypto trading? A cryptocurrency is a digital (virtual) financial currency, where security of making transactions is provided by using cryptography methods. The concept of the very first digital currency, Bitcoin, was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Since the moment cryptocurrencies appeared, they have been growing in popularity quickly and at present may be considered as some of the most highly-demanded trading instruments. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in the worl
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5 (1)
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Extended version of the indicator of the same name. Optimized work order. Added settings to the indicator menu for finding accurate signals. There are separate settings for Buy and Sell. Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is the possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends sign
Fibo Universe
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Introduction: Hello. Our development team has over ten years of experience in creating trading systems and robots. We know perfectly well the specifics of testing in MT4 and can easily offer a tester grail that will show fabulous results in the tester and completely opposite ones in real trading. If you are looking for beautiful pictures in the MT4 tester, please do not waste your time and do not read further. The Fibo Universe trading robot is intended for live trading only. A multicurrency ro
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Experts
Description: An automatic advisor designed to work on the Forex market. The Expert Advisor belongs to the scalping category. It is based on an adaptive system and does not need indicator settings and optimization. It works on the candlestick opening prices. The optimal pair for the EA is EURUSD , M1 . Stop Loss and Take Profit are always used to protect the deposit in unexpected situations. You only need to set up a money management that is acceptable for you, as well as specify the GMT time o
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ArtLine is a scalping fully automatic trading robot. It uses several digital indicators and its own filters to find suitable market conditions. For currency pairs with the Swiss franc, the most positive trading results. Recommended trading pair EURCHF M1 The EA works on the candlestick opening prices, this provides a reliable test on historical data and stable operation in real conditions. You only need to set up an acceptable money management for you, as well as specify the GMT time of your
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Experts
Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal. Any trading instruments. Minimum settings. Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal. It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account. Any timeframe below H4. Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1. You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot. Best wishes and a passing trend.
Golden Rings MT4
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“Practically everyone can forgive us for honesty: and, say, an insufficiently professional game, and even insufficiently professional poetry. There are many examples of this. But when honesty disappears, nothing is forgiven.” Golden Rings   - Forex financial robot offers options for finding profitable trades even in unstable markets when the current trend direction is unclear. It will follow the best trend to maximize profits and reduce the chances of possible losses. To work in MetaTrader 4
Blue FX
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Blue FX is an automatic trading robot that will save you from routine daily work. Fully ready for use from the first minute in the MetaTrader 4 terminal on any currency pairs and instruments. The greatest positive efficiency is observed in the aggregate when working simultaneously on major pairs and cross-rates, as well as on metals and crypto. Any timeframe to your taste and color. There are many settings for you to choose from, but by default it is ready to work right now. Happy trading.
Trade Speed Master
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An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions. The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed. It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection. The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve
Banana Stories MT4
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Experts
A very simple trading robot that generates profit every trading day and every hour. It works with any timeframe, but I use H1 on all available trading pairs. No settings are required, but you can optimize some settings. Just install it in the terminal and start trading. Intuitive setup for everyone. Happy trading to everyone. I am truly yours, and please contact me 24/7 with any questions.
Green Days
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Indicators
Trending Market (Bullish/Bearish) + Break of Structure Strategy   (BOS) When the system detects strong bullish or strong bearish market sentiment, indicating clear directional trends confirmed across multiple timeframes, it prioritizes the Break of Structure (BOS) strategy to capitalize on continued momentum. In trending markets characterized by higher highs and higher lows (bullish trends) or lower highs and lower lows (bearish trends), BOS identifies key local extremes where the market struct
Crypto Samurai MT5
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1 (1)
Experts
What is crypto trading? A cryptocurrency is a digital (virtual) financial currency, where security of making transactions is provided by using cryptography methods. The concept of the very first digital currency, Bitcoin, was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Since the moment cryptocurrencies appeared, they have been growing in popularity quickly and at present may be considered as some of the most highly-demanded trading instruments. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in the worl
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Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
“Practically everyone can forgive us for honesty: and, say, an insufficiently professional game, and even insufficiently professional poetry. There are many examples of this. But when honesty disappears, nothing is forgiven.” Golden Rings - Forex financial robot offers options for finding profitable trades even in unstable markets when the current trend direction is unclear. It will follow the best trend to maximize profits and reduce the chances of possible losses. To work in MetaTrader 4 an
Multi Light MT5
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Experts
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
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