Orion FX MT4

The latest development of a trading robot for the Meta Trader 4 terminal from a team of traders and programmers with more than ten years of successful experience. We do not tell any fairy tales in the form of artificial intelligence. Standard and custom indicators from the MT4 terminal supplies are used. By default, you should have them in the Meta Trader 4 terminal of the current version.

There are no restrictions on trading instruments and trading periods. Use the time and instruments that you like best.

Quotes are preferably five-digit and a minimum spread.

Good day and good luck.



