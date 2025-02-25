Crypto Samurai

What is crypto trading?

A cryptocurrency is a digital (virtual) financial currency, where security of making transactions is provided by using cryptography methods. The concept of the very first digital currency, Bitcoin, was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Since the moment cryptocurrencies appeared, they have been growing in popularity quickly and at present may be considered as some of the most highly-demanded trading instruments. There are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies in the world and this number is constantly growing.

Cryptocurrencies

Trade Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies Crypto Samurai.

Trade at any time convenient for you

Crypto Samurai clients have an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies 24/7.

The best results were obtained on timeframes:

  • M15 - 15 Minutes
  • H1 - 1 Hour
  • H4 – 4 Hours
  • D1 – Daily  
Despite the complexity of the system, our specialists carefully optimized the operation of the trading robot's machine code. The result is a reliable and economical system that requires minimal CPU and RAM utilization.
There is an accessible, intuitive settings menu, in which you can not change anything, everything is ready for successful work.

Best wishes EA Crypto Samurai Development Team

Happy trading.



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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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