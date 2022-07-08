Boxing Gold Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Some Features:

- Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading

- No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,
  Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart.

- You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe.

- If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding.

- You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat.


Warning:
  • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.


##Direct Hyper Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold Direct Ai Robot
Base on your command
Boxing_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Boxing_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy= false


##Duos Hyper Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold Duos Ai Robot
Base on order hedging
Boxing_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false


##Boxing Hyper Group##

Strategy Boxing Gold63 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H1 Swing1A

Strategy Boxing Gold64 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H1 Reversal Wick

Strategy Boxing Gold68 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current Timeframe Reversal Wick

Strategy Boxing Gold72 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  M30 Trend and Pullback7

Strategy Boxing Gold75 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  M5 Open Close Low Spread, You can using High Frequency Trading , Every 1minute next trade.

Strategy Boxing Gold76 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  M30 Trend and Pullback9

Strategy Boxing Gold77 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy

Strategy Boxing Gold78 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1


##Boxing Hyper Level Snowball Group##

Strategy Boxing Gold79 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball

Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart,  H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball


##Cheeky Monkey Premium Features Group##

Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball
Current Timeframe Recommended => XAUUSD => M15 Timeframe, USDCAD => M5 Timeframe, US100,Indices,Stock => M15 Timeframe,  Bitcoin, Cryptos => M30 Timeframe


##Close Order Group##
Close Order Strategies

Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...


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Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
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Vasja Vrunc
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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
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MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
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Ilya Fomin
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This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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