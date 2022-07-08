Boxing Gold Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Some Features:

- Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading

- No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,

Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart.

- You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe.

- If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding.

- You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat.





I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



##Direct Hyper Group##

Strategy Boxing Gold Direct Ai Robot

Base on your command

Boxing_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function

Boxing_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy= false



##Duos Hyper Group##

Strategy Boxing Gold Duos Ai Robot

Base on order hedging

Boxing_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false

##Boxing Hyper Group##



Strategy Boxing Gold63 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H1 Swing1A

Strategy Boxing Gold64 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H1 Reversal Wick

Strategy Boxing Gold68 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current Timeframe Reversal Wick

Strategy Boxing Gold72 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Trend and Pullback7 Strategy Boxing Gold75 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M5 Open Close Low Spread, You can using High Frequency Trading , Every 1minute next trade. You can using High Frequency Trading , Every 1minute next trade. Strategy Boxing Gold76 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, M30 Trend and Pullback9 Strategy Boxing Gold77 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy Strategy Boxing Gold78 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1

##Boxing Hyper Level Snowball Group## Strategy Boxing Gold79 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot

Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball

##Cheeky Monkey Premium Features Group## Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread

Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball

Current Timeframe Recommended => XAUUSD => M15 Timeframe, USDCAD => M5 Timeframe, US100,Indices,Stock => M15 Timeframe, Bitcoin, Cryptos => M30 Timeframe





##Close Order Group##

Close Order Strategies Close_Long_Position_CutOff

Close_Long_Position_CutOff2

Close_Short_Position_CutOff

Close_Short_Position_CutOff2

Close_Long_with_Money_Profit

Close_Short_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_with_Money_Profit

Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size

and more...



