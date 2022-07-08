Boxing Gold Ai Robot
- Experts
-
Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 8.22
- Updated: 8 July 2022
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Some Features:
- Swing or ZigZag or Sideway trading
- No News filter to high impact news, It will dash with Martingale with Position Percent from Lot size starter,
Increase / Decrease via amount of position on chart.
- You can run it on sideway chart at current timeframe or H4-D1 timeframe.
- If chart has trend don't worry with your small lot size starter and frequncy and your funding.
- You can always consult with me on how to use it via chat.
Warning:
- I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
- If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
##Direct Hyper Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold Direct Ai Robot
Base on your command
Boxing_Gold_BUY_Only Strategy = false is OFF, if true is On function
Boxing_Gold_SELL_Only Strategy= false
##Duos Hyper Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold Duos Ai Robot
Base on order hedging
Boxing_Gold_BUYSELL_AutoHedge = false
##Boxing Hyper Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold63 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H1 Swing1A
Base on Current Chart, H1 Reversal Wick
Strategy Boxing Gold68 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current Timeframe Reversal Wick
Strategy Boxing Gold72 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Trend and Pullback7
Base on Current Chart, M5 Open Close Low Spread, You can using High Frequency Trading , Every 1minute next trade.
Strategy Boxing Gold76 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, M30 Trend and Pullback9
Strategy Boxing Gold77 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Bid Ask Strategy
Strategy Boxing Gold78 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Trend and Pullback1
##Boxing Hyper Level Snowball Group##
Strategy Boxing Gold79 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Swing, Sideway, Level Snowball
Strategy Boxing Gold80 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe with Open Opposite Boxing Gold79 Level Snowball
Strategy Boxing Gold81 Ai Robot
Base on Current Chart, H1 timeframe with Swing, Pullback, Level Snowball
##Cheeky Monkey Premium Features Group##
Strategy Cheeky Monkey Ai-Spread
Base on Current Chart, Current timeframe, Bid-Ask Price Movement, Level Snowball
Current Timeframe Recommended => XAUUSD => M15 Timeframe, USDCAD => M5 Timeframe, US100,Indices,Stock => M15 Timeframe, Bitcoin, Cryptos => M30 Timeframe
##Close Order Group##
Close Order Strategies
Close_Long_Position_CutOff
Close_Long_Position_CutOff2
Close_Short_Position_CutOff
Close_Short_Position_CutOff2
Close_Long_with_Money_Profit
Close_Short_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_with_Money_Profit
Close_All_Loss_OpenTrade_Size
and more...