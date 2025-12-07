ECNture Piranha Bar

A flock of piranhas devours trading bars on the chart, collecting profits. They hunt, receive signals to act, and enter the market. They don't wait long for distant prey, resting until it's nearby or switching to a new bar and ravaging it as it rises or falls. This happens so quickly and imperceptibly on the chart, as the number of closed orders increases in the statistics window and the profit line curves upward. Your terminal may freeze, but underneath, the piranhas are actively fighting to collect as much profit as possible. The terminal always monitors the piranhas and collects their prey in closed orders and the balance column. Their hunt isn't always successful, and they suffer losses, but this doesn't stop them from continuing the hunt, and losses are quickly recovered.

Want to add my cute fish to your MT4 aquarium? Give them some food and watch them hunt for the bars.

This is an exclusive, a combination of my algorithms and filters. It's a new version of ECNture, co-written with artificial intelligence. Development progressed well from version to version, with tons of testing, but at one point it became clear that the AI's errors were the cause of the results. The small fish became more aggressive, attacking at every opportunity. They're not a threat to us, however; they stay on the other side of the tank, but we need to be careful. If the water is murky, they lose visibility and will demand food to survive.

No matter how I describe an advisor, few people go into detail. The only thing that matters is whether it will make money.
This advisor can! It can. If you really want it and are willing to take the necessary steps to achieve it.
My advisors are successful, proven, and long-term. ECNture Piranha Bar and ECNture Raging Gold are also important. However, the trading environment is equally important, and yes, there are places where the conditions are right. However, you won't know until you launch it, and testing it with real money may require a larger deposit, but with a larger sum.
You can contact me before purchasing or renting. To discuss all the possibilities, visit my profile .

##$ --> Attention!!! We are recruiting for a managed joint account. From any amount.

1+ Deposits and withdrawals are on your account, in your name, and only you have the right to withdraw your invested funds and your share of the profits.

2+ You don't pay for the trading system! You pay nothing until you start making a profit.

3+ You don't need a remote server, you don't even need a trading terminal; you just monitor your funds as they change.

4++ You don't need a large deposit to trade with smaller spreads and commissions. This greatly affects the final profit.
I've already ensured that my system can be used with even $100, with an initial risk of losing $5 per $1,000. $50 > next point.

5+ During the initial stages, ECNture trading systems will be tested. On minimal trades. Until stable trading is established.
At the initial stage, your risk will be no more than 5% of your invested funds, which is sufficient for testing with real funds, and your shared trading account will be protected by a proven fund protection system. Tests can be completed as early as the first two weeks. Deposits will begin

once the details have been discussed with everyone and a sufficient number of participants and a minimum total amount have been reached. Once everyone is ready, an agreement will be signed between you, me, and the broker, and we will deposit funds. Some interested parties are already interested.

 

If you're looking to make money, write to me to hear my suggestions and details.

 

Launch and configuration.

In principle, everything is ready and can be launched on a new chart without any changes with a minimum lot of 0.01.

> For testing and running, you need to disable UseMarginCheck !!!Lot Settings

The lot calculation is fixed, based on a percentage of the trading account equity, and my favorite feature is that it trades and increases/decreases the lot relative to the funds assigned to it. This lot calculation, based on allocated funds, protects the overall trading account and can increase profits with successful trading without worrying about other EAs' trades. If you want this option for each of your EAs, I have it in EA's Holder.

1=Fixed, 2=Risk%, 3=AllocatedBalance - How you want to start trading. Enter the number.

Lot value - If the lot is fixed, specify it. If the lot is risky, specify the percentage. If the lot is risky, specify the initial lot, and if the lot is risky, specify the percentage. If the lot is risky, specify the initial lot, and specify the percentage change based on the gain or loss of the balance. * You should test the lot in the strategy tester.

Allocated Balance - This is the portion of funds you want to allocate for trading. *Please note that the allocated amount must always be available for trading.

NEW ORDER

Magic Number - Set a magic number for your new orders.

forUp 0=Off,1=Market,2=Stop,3=Limit - For BUY orders, there must be 2 pending BUY

forDown 0=Off,1=Market,2=Stop,3=Limit - For SELL orders, there must be 2 pending SELL orders. *Initially disabled, as it was not tested for upload to the Market. Set this to 2 or leave only pending BUY orders. The results will be no worse and the number of trades will be smaller.

Pending Zone Filter

Zones before a pending order. When the price enters the zone, the pending order may be canceled based on the specified filters. Since converting it to a market order could result in a loss.

Distance before pending order (zone height) - Distance to the pending order. Below the STOP BUY and above the STOP SELL.

Maximal spread to disable order (in zone) - Set the maximum spread. If the spread is higher in the zone, the pending order will be deleted.

Spread repeat times to disable order (in zone) - If you specify more than one, for example, 3, the spread must rise above the allowed value 3 times, each time falling back to below the allowed value. Then the pending order will be canceled.

Price stay seconds in zone to disable order (in zone) - When entering the zone, the price must reach the pending order line within the specified number of seconds. Otherwise, the pending order will be canceled. * Ideal if you want to only execute orders when the price is moving rapidly in your direction.

Price exit from zone distance (START in zone) – The distance to exit the zone. If the price retraces from any point in the zone by this distance, the pending order will be canceled.

Price exit times from zone (START from zone) - The number of times the price must move the distance. * So, if the price constantly rolls back before the pending order, then when the pending order is reached, the price may immediately roll back, without having time to reach the designated profit.

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Real Take Profit

Real Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Virtual Stop Loss

Real and virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit. The virtual one helps with real slippage.

Breakeven

Real SL to Breakeven start

Real SL if Ignore Commission

Virtual SL to Breakeven start

Virtual SL if Ignore Commission

Real and virtual transfer of the order to breakeven, having reached the START distance, Stop Loss will begin to follow the price until it reaches breakeven, and then closing occurs at Take Profit or Trailing.

Real Trailing Stop

Real Trailing Stop Start - Start of real Trailing

Real Trailing Stop RollBack in (%) - Real Trailing rollback, in percent.

Real Trailing Start minus Open Spread - Subtracts the spread from the Trailing Start, the spread at which the order was opened. * With a wide spread, the price has a long way to go to achieve profit, and it may be better to close less profit than not achieve profit.

Virtual Trailing Stop

Virtual Trailing Stop Start

Virtual RollBack in (%)

Virtual Pullbacks - Skips Trailing pullbacks and locks in the specified one. If there are 3, Trailing will trigger twice, but the order won't close, and it will close on the third. * Sleeps and waits for minor pullbacks to pass to catch a broader price movement.

Virtual Trailing Partial Close - If enabled and set to a value greater than one, the order will be split and closed in parts at each new Trailing pullback. * Testing is recommended to understand.

Virtual Trailing start minus open spread - Subtracts the spread from the Trailing Start

Like real trailing, virtual trailing always works, unlike real trailing, if the terminal isn't overloaded, even with minimal initial load.

Balance Protection

Profit protection and loss protection.

Stop Balance - When the account reaches the specified amount, all bot orders will be closed and it will stop opening new ones. If the lot is calculated based on the specified balance, the bot will only look at the funds allocated for it. If you set it to 0, it will not lose more than the allocated balance.

Total Profit Trailing Start - Start profit in cash. Once the set profit for the entire trading period is reached, a rollback is activated. Until profit falls to the calculated rollback, the bot will continue trading, but your profit is now protected.

Total Profit Trailing Rollback in (%) - The percentage of rollback from the specified maximum recorded profit.

Order Limits

Maximum Market Orders - The maximum number of market orders, less relevant since trading is conducted with pending orders.

Maximum Stop Orders - Maximum number of pending orders.

Pending Expiration - Expiration time of pending orders, in hours.

Sounds (in the Sounds folder)

It's very effective when the bot runs in the background, allowing you to hear profitable or losing orders closing, orders opening, and even individual sounds when a stop-balance is triggered or a long-term profit rollback occurs.
You can easily replace the files with your own, customizing them to suit your emotions.

Order Open

Order Profit

Order Loss

Stop Balance

Total Profit

File Open

File Profit

File Loss

File Stop

File Trailing

Sound Repeat

Sound Interval

 

News

A version for a third-party platform and exchange is being finalized. Both bots are ECNture. Currently, there are no spreads or commissions on popular cryptocurrencies. Low commission on gold.
Stay tuned or contact us to stay updated on the progress.

Recommended products
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
NewFx EA
Marco Antonio Lago De Jesus Pereira
Experts
NewFx EA With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders. It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment. Parameters: StartHour  -  in which hour of the day to look fo
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels. Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal. Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Dangerous trading methods are not used. Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Ad
Var moment pulse robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Big Player EA 10 Symbol
Hulya Cinar
1 (1)
Experts
Big Player EA 10 Symbol    is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. EA works with 10 symbols. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Please download and test the demo version to see the amazing results of EA.
Pocioli
Mike Amega
Experts
Pocioli X  The Smart AI That Trades for You Trade Smarter. Profit Faster. Relax More. Say hello to Pocioli X, the next-generation AI trading robot designed to think, learn, and adapt just like a professional trader. Unlike traditional robots that follow fixed rules, Pocioli X evolves with the market. It studies patterns, learns from every move, and adjusts its strategy automatically to keep you ahead  whether you trade Forex, Crypto, Indices, or Commodities. Why Traders Love Pocioli
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
MACD Consensus Dashboard Trade Executor
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Utilities
This Trade Executor is meant to be purchase with the MACD Consensus Dashboard which generates signals and with the Trade Executor can place trades.  The Trade Executor also comes with some trade management features such as rolling counter, grid management and the number of signals per trade.  Place it on the chart and it will Executor trade received from the MACD Consensus Dashboard.  
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Relativity System
Siwakon Poonsawat
Experts
Announce on 15 May 2018  We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below; Changing in the Forex market conditions. Health problems of software developers.       Yours faithfully, What is Relativity System ? The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept. Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search fo
Next Generation
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal. Any trading instruments. Minimum settings. Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal. It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account. Any timeframe below H4. Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1. You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot. Best wishes and a passing trend.
Corsair
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
Experts
MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make t
TAT Capital Hedge
Ady Tataru
Experts
This is my second Expert Advisor, designed to generate steady monthly returns in the range of 2–3% , with a smooth equity curve and very low drawdown . It has been backtested over multiple years, with every tested year showing consistent profitability. The EA is intended for EURUSD on brokers offering very low spreads , ideally an ECN account , and is optimized for the H1 timeframe . The strategy behind this EA is based on a trading approach I have personally used for over six years in manual tr
Binary Hedger FV
Ayman Magdy
Experts
introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
HFT Dominator MT4
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
HFT Dominator – Ultra-Fast Market Execution System This Expert Advisor is designed for   high-speed, low-latency market operations . It executes   precise entries within tight spreads , ideal for fast markets such as   metals, indices, and forex pairs , with optimized slippage control. The system supports   multiple money management modes , adaptive trade timing, and protective trailing logic to ensure maximum control over fast-paced trades. Input Overview General Settings Magic Number   – uniq
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Five Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
Introduction With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market. This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision. Key Features: User-Friendly
Nostradermus RegLin DEEP Time PRO
Victor Gauto
Experts
NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO Professional Expert Advisor with Linear Regression, MTF filters, and active trade management Recommended: start testing on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO is designed for traders who want quantitative, disciplined, and repeatable trading. The EA detects value zones using a linear regression channel and only trades when the context supports it (RSI, DeMarker, multi-timeframe momentum, volume, and spread), while managing each position actively and adapt
Big Player EA Nzdusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA NZDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Experts
CyNeron: Precision Trading Meets AI Innovation Manual & set files : Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price : The price increases based on the number of copies sold Available copies : 5 AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis: A Market First CyNeron is the first EA on the market to integrate advanced AI into a revolutionary trading approach by capturing and processing detailed snapshots of market conditions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI-powered neural networks, it evaluates price d
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper   is an intelligent, self-optimizing trading robot designed for MT4   terminals. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm and cutting-edge trading methodologies, AI Sniper epitomizes excellence in trading optimization. With over 15 years of extensive experience in both exchange and stock markets, our team has crafted this Expert Advisor, incorporating innovative strategy management features, intelligent functionalities, and an intuitive graphical interface. Each facet of AI Sniper is metic
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $93 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number of
More from author
One King Stocks and Crypto
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
What we are talking about: This assistant can serve you for a long trading career. Optimized for those cases when you work on forecasts and want to buy a stock or crypto coin cheaper and sell it more expensive. Do you have an estimated closing price for profit: - If yes, then we will set up the robot to reach the price with greater profit and less risk. - If not, if you do not know exactly how much a stock or coin can grow, then you can maximize profit even with a small increase, due to a tempor
FREE
BreakOut Space Center Projection
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Using the indicator you can 1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it. 2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed w
FREE
BreakOut Space Fixation
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version". EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators. The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator. For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction. If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator. Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one. Send a private message "notify
FREE
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
FREE
Min Max spread study
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal. Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above. This information will help in the following cases: - Maximum trading spread EA    --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and th
Live Go
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
Fast flat
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
A B fractals and voids projection lines
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Indicators
An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks. The classic version is available for free in my store under the name " BreakOut Space Center Projection " You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a n
ECNture Raging Gold
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Gold is a popular trading instrument for traders. It offers accessible conditions for long-term trading and scalping for quick profits. Read it, don't look between the lines, only then will you understand what kind of monster this is, this is the word I screamed when my keys opened the lock to the world of trade, which shook me up completely and opened many more doors, both in trade and in my career. The stars of fate led me to create a trading robot for gold. Specifically, gold. It's not just c
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review