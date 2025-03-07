Night Silence

DESCRIPTION: The theory of the indicator is that currencies that are traded in the European session sleep at night. And when they wake up, they go to the golden mean of Fibonacci, their own way.





At night, a channel is formed from which they want to get out, in the morning with renewed vigor on the road.

The upper level of the channel is the buy zone.





The lower level of the channel is the sell zone.

The objectives of the hike are marked with colors at the top and bottom.





The indicator outputs all parameters into eight buffers, which can be read programmatically to build automated trading systems.





OPTIONS:





Start Hour - Time of Hours of the beginning of the price channel

Start Minute - Time of Minutes of the beginning of the price channel

End Hour - Hours of the end of the price channel

End Minute - Time of the end of the price channel

Target FIBO Level 1 - Level of the first Take Profit target

Target FIBO Level 2 - Level of the second target Take Profit

Target FIBO Level 3 - Level of the third target Take Profit

Next, adjust the color gamut.

The settings indicate the time of your trade server.



