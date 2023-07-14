Statistics on a real account since 2018

Backtests for 19 years

Multi-currency strategy

Compatible with any broker

Reliable drawdown limitation system

Possibility to develop your own settings

UControl has been successfully trading on a real account since the beginning of 2018. Here are its statistics:

Live trading AUDUSD: Click Here

Live trading USDCAD: Click Here

Live trading All Pairs: Click Here Full backtests of the UControl EA are available for download here: Click Here

Backtests were made for a long period of time, and UControl performed very well on them, demonstrating stable results over the past 17-19 years, depending on the currency pair used.

The EA has built-in and well-adjusted settings for 4 currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and USDCAD. The algorithms of the system were designed to work well on any currency pairs using proper settings. The principles that the EA uses show good results on trending currency pairs and the least volatile ones.

Because the EA is not a scalper and it uses quite large TakeProfit and StopLoss, the robot works equally well on any broker, with almost any spread. UControl uses a smart algorithm that compensates for any changes in spread in such a way that it does not affect the entry and exit point of a trade. We are proud of its versatility and stability.

Our system uses smart drawdown calculation. Depending on the deposit currency and its current rate, the EA calculates a price at which the drawdown (specified by you in the settings) will be reached, and the system sets StopLoss at this price. This ensures reliability and accuracy of the EA, since a limitation of drawdowns will be executed through the broker's servers (thanks to StopLoss), and not on the side of the EA and your server. Even in case of any problems with your server or MetaTrader, you can always be sure that the drawdown will be limited.

As it was mentioned above, UControl is a universal robot suitable for almost any currency pair. Therefore, in addition to the built-in and well-adjusted settings provided for 4 major currency pairs (which are maximally automated for use), we made it possible for each trader to optimize UControl for any currency pair - the settings have all the necessary parameters for that.

UControl robot was developed to be as easy and simple as possible for beginners (just specify the risk in percentage and choose a currency pair), and for professionals who appreciate the possibility to set everything up the way they want to.

Principle of operation:

UControl uses a combination of several indicators and its algorithms to find an entry point. It can have several orders in a basket, which allows it to always finish a strategy in profit (for 18 years of backtesting and almost 5 years of trading on a real account). The robot has its own unique algorithms for deciding how and when to add an order to the Market, while calculating a required lot depending on the Market situation. In case a current trend is not in our direction, the EA will not place orders and pile up a drawdown.

Unfortunately, we cannot tell all the details of the strategy and algorithms of our robot, but you can see the results of its work.

You can find a detailed description of all the parameters of UControl robot here.

Installation and configuration:

After you have installed UControl robot and opened its settings, you have the option to use the automatic mode, in which everything is configured for you, or choose the manual mode, in which you have an opportunity to use your own settings.

The robot will trade on that currency pair, on the chart of which you install it.

Automatic mode:

We have developed UControl in such a way that the client can easily configure it in a couple of clicks, and the robot will do everything by itself with the settings we have already prepared. In this mode, the EA works only with the following currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and USDCAD. If you install it on another currency pair, the automatic mode will switch to the manual settings mode - Use Your Settings.

The automatic mode is set by default, the settings parameters should be as follows:

AutoSettings - must be enabled in All Auto mode.



MaxDrawDown - here you need to specify in percentages what part of deposit the EA will trade on the currency pair you install it on. In case of Stop Loss, the drawdown will be limited by the specified level of deposit. By default, the risk is 35%.

Manual mode:

AutoSettings - switch to Use Your Settings mode in order to configure all the parameters manually (entry point, Take Profit, etc.). Or turn on the Use Manual Lot mode if you want to use your own lot size (not an automatic one), but at the same time keep the automatic trading settings (entry point, Take Profit, etc.).

In order to use the manual mode, you need to study the description of all the parameters, which you can find here.

Recommendations for trading:

Time Frame:

UControl works the same way on all the TimeFrames, so you can use any - the results will be the same. If in doubt, use H1.

You can set any time frame since it is integrated into the default settings. If you use your own settings, then the time frame can be specified in the parameter CalcTimeFrame .

Risks:

We recommend specifying the risk of 15-25% for each pair in case of trading 3-4 pairs. For trading 2 pairs, the risk can be 20-35%. In the case of trading one pair, the recommended risk is 25-40%.

Requirements for trading:

The minimum deposit for trading using lot of 0.01:

AUDUSD - $450

EURJPY - $2300

EURGBP - $1200

USDCAD - $1600

Considering the special features of the robot algorithm, the minimum deposits for lot 0.1 will be as follows:

AUDUSD - $3100

EURJPY - $15000

EURGBP - $7300

USDCAD - $14000

The difference in the minimum deposits is due to the fact that the minimum step of changing the lot size is different for the start lot of 0.01 and 0.1.

Recommended leverage:

If the risk is 100% for all the pairs, use a leverage of 1:400 or higher (in any case, higher is always better). If not all the pairs are used, the leverage can be lower, up to 1:200.

Using the risk of 50%, the leverage can be 1:200.

Using the risk of 25%, the leverage can be 1:100.

Using the risk of 13%, the leverage can be 1:50.