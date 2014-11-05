Alerts

Alerts utility issues notifications when orders are opened, closed and removed, as well as when the price touches the selected graphical objects on the chart. The utility supports all graphical objects used in graphical analysis and features a simple graphical interface.

Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources.

Tracking order status.

If tracking order status is enabled, the utility automatically checks order changes.

Tracking a breakthrough of graphical objects.

  1. Enable the utility by Shift + a combination (customizable);
  2. Attach the alert icon to an object whose price breakthrough we want to track;
  3. Fill in a hint to be displayed in the notification when an event is triggered.

If you need to track a specific object level, for example: level 23.6 Fibonacci, specify that level at the beginning of a hint text.


Parameters

  • Control, Key - specify a shortcut for enabling a wizard for setting a notification for graphical objects;
  • Allow alerts from orders - allow notifications in case of an event: orders status change;
  • Orders Events - list of order status changes, for which a notification should be displayed;
  • Sound file for events: orders - name of a sound file played at the event: orders status change;
  • Sound file for events: graphical objects - name of a sound file played at the event: the current instrument price touches a graphical object.

Only WAV sound files are played. If the field is empty, standard indicator sound is played. The file should be located:

  • in terminal_directory\Sounds or its subdirectory.
  • in terminal_data_directory\MQL4\Files or its subdirectory.
fileo7788
74
fileo7788 2022.03.22 05:10 
 

Thanks for sharing! Maxim has coded many useful tools for the community!!!

Jingkun Toh
1105
Jingkun Toh 2022.05.31 02:01 
 

If user is managing multiple charts, this alert does not tells u which currency pair/instrument that is being alerted on. you will need to input your own remarks to indicate that so you know what is being alerted on. What is worse, everytime you close off/shutup your computer, all the remarks will be wiped off and you will be left with alot of alerts but not knowing which chart it is.

fileo7788
74
fileo7788 2022.03.22 05:10 
 

Thanks for sharing! Maxim has coded many useful tools for the community!!!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.25 08:09 
 

Good job.

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2019.06.25 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kostbar
514
Kostbar 2018.05.06 19:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4109
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.04.19 11:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

