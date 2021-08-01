Mirror Candles MT5
- Indicators
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Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
反转K线指标!
指标将主图的K线在副图中进行反转显示.
交易实用必备工具指标
|波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易
|完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本
|完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本
|本地跟单复制交易
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本
|本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行
The indicator of the attached figure shows that it is a mirror image of the candlestick chart of the main chart.
The ordinate of the figure indicator is mirrored with the main image, and the coordinate value is a negative number.
For graphic reference only.