TradePanel Expanded

The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading.

Panel Description

The windows can be opened and closed and moved.

Expert Advisor Input

Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA)

One Click Trading Button

The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader.

The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader.

Caution! Check which volume is set before each trade.

Volume Moneymanagement

The risk per trade can be set here. If you activate one of the checkboxes, the volume value in the "One Click Trading" window will be updated at the same time.

Percent - Percentage of the current available capital of the account or equity

- Percentage of the current available capital of the account or equity Money - Risk per trade in money

New Order

Determine how a new order will be executed. The values for take profit, stop loss and pending price can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting the Metatrader. If the stop loss is changed and the money management is activated in the volume window, the volume value in the "One Click Trading" window is updated at the same time.

Takeprofit - Value in Pips

- Value in Pips Stoploss - Value in Pips

- Value in Pips Pending - Execution and placement as a pending order

- Execution and placement as a pending order Presets - Quick way of setting your favourites



Close

There are several ways in which an order can be closed. You can combine all functions with each other so that you can react flexibly to different market situations.

Buy - closes all open buy orders

- closes all open buy orders Sell - closes all open sell orders

- closes all open sell orders Profit - open orders that are in profit

- open orders that are in profit Loss - open orders that are in loss

- open orders that are in loss HHP - „Hold Highest Pips“ keeps the open order with the highest pips

- „Hold Highest Pips“ keeps the open order with the highest pips Pending - all pending orders are closed

- all pending orders are closed Fillout - Partial closure of the open orders with a volume specification, e.g. 0.50

- Partial closure of the open orders with a volume specification, e.g. 0.50 Money - closes all open orders at a specified total profit

- closes all open orders at a specified total profit Global - all settings apply to the entire account

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop is a function that automatically follows the stop loss when the market price moves in your favor. There are currently 2 variants available in the TradePanel. The trailing stop can be set individually for each order. To do this, click on the green box on the left of the chart.

Pips - works like the internal trailing stop in Metatrader

- works like the internal trailing stop in Metatrader Progressive - the stop is drawn closer the closer the course is to the take profit

- the stop is drawn closer the closer the course is to the take profit Breakeven - the stop loss is pulled up at the maximum at the entry

Profit Statistics

Overview of the current performance of the account. Note: For a correct display the entire account history must be selected in the terminal.



