TradePanel Expanded

The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading.

Panel Description

The windows can be opened and closed and moved.

Expert Advisor Input

  • Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA)

One Click Trading Button

The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader.
The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader.
Caution! Check which volume is set before each trade.

Volume Moneymanagement

The risk per trade can be set here. If you activate one of the checkboxes, the volume value in the "One Click Trading" window will be updated at the same time.

  • Percent - Percentage of the current available capital of the account or equity
  • Money - Risk per trade in money

New Order

Determine how a new order will be executed. The values for take profit, stop loss and pending price can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting the Metatrader. If the stop loss is changed and the money management is activated in the volume window, the volume value in the "One Click Trading" window is updated at the same time.

  • Takeprofit - Value in Pips
  • Stoploss - Value in Pips
  • Pending - Execution and placement as a pending order
  • Presets - Quick way of setting your favourites

Close

There are several ways in which an order can be closed. You can combine all functions with each other so that you can react flexibly to different market situations.

  • Buy - closes all open buy orders
  • Sell - closes all open sell orders
  • Profit - open orders that are in profit
  • Loss - open orders that are in loss
  • HHP - „Hold Highest Pips“ keeps the open order with the highest pips
  • Pending - all pending orders are closed
  • Fillout - Partial closure of the open orders with a volume specification, e.g. 0.50
  • Money - closes all open orders at a specified total profit
  • Global - all settings apply to the entire account

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop is a function that automatically follows the stop loss when the market price moves in your favor. There are currently 2 variants available in the TradePanel. The trailing stop can be set individually for each order. To do this, click on the green box on the left of the chart.

  • Pips - works like the internal trailing stop in Metatrader
  • Progressive - the stop is drawn closer the closer the course is to the take profit
  • Breakeven - the stop loss is pulled up at the maximum at the entry

Profit Statistics

Overview of the current performance of the account. Note: For a correct display the entire account history must be selected in the terminal.


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Utilities
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader. You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel. The texts of the notification you determine. Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible. Note for "Free Demo" : MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts. How it works Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline m
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Rainer Albrecht
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email address SendNotifications : Send message to smartphone or tablet AlertAtClose : A
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Armin Heer
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Armin Heer 2021.08.31 09:32 
 

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