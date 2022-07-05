Accumulation Distribution Trendline

The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart.

Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted.

Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible.


Input Parameters

  • TimeFrame: Choose timeframe
  • Formation: Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation
  • Alerts: true = alert is on
  • SendEmail: Send message to email address
  • SendNotifications: Send message to smartphone or tablet
  • AlertAtClose: Alert when close cut from last value line
  • LineColorHigh: Color for top line
  • LineColorLow: Color for bottom line
  • LineStyle: Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot)

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Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
True Auto Trendline with Alert
Rainer Albrecht
4.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Inputs Timeframe - Choose timeframe TrendlineColor - Choose line color TrendlineStyle - Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot) Alerts - True = alert SendNotifications - True = Notification via a smartphone
Line Trader
Rainer Albrecht
4.71 (7)
Utilities
This EA you can automatically act on trend lines of your choice. You only need to draw a line and then press the buy or sell button. Suitable for traders the chart pattern (triangles, channels, spikes ...) act. The tool is also suited for quick and easy to set Pending Orders. Input parameters Magic - Choose magic number MoneyManagement - Automatically calculated lot size, values are displayed on the lines RiskMode - Choose risk model RiskPercent or RiskMoney RiskPercent - In percent when money
On Balance Volume Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe AppliedPrice : Choose close , open, high, low, median, typical or weighted price Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email ad
Price Alert with Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader. You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel. The texts of the notification you determine. Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible. Note for "Free Demo" : MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts. How it works Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline m
TradePanel Expanded
Rainer Albrecht
Utilities
The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading. Panel Description The windows can be opened and closed and moved. Expert Advisor Input Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA) One Click Trading Button The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader. The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader. Caution! Check which volume is set befo
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