True Auto Trendline with Alert

4.8

The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart.

Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted.

Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible.


Inputs

  • Timeframe - Choose timeframe
  • TrendlineColor - Choose line color
  • TrendlineStyle - Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot)
  • Alerts - True = alert
  • SendNotifications - True = Notification via a smartphone
Reviews 9
Gordon Alan Spicer
342
Gordon Alan Spicer 2020.11.24 00:25 
 

I love this and use it: but my pc Windows 10 removes it every week when it updates, so I have to reload all my market indicators. So I am asking for more or unlimited downloads unless you have a solution to fix this problem. Thank you

Frank Paetsch
7552
Frank Paetsch 2020.04.17 10:52 
 

very good indicator, good work.

martkoni
159
martkoni 2015.08.14 18:01 
 

Very helpful to get alerts on points of reversal or breakout !!! I trade German-Dax on M1-chart with 3 times this indicator, Current Timeframe + M5 + M15, different colors, very easy + relaxed.

Second chart can be M15 with 4 times this indicator, Current Timeframe + M30 + H1 + H4

More from author
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
Line Trader
Rainer Albrecht
4.71 (7)
Utilities
This EA you can automatically act on trend lines of your choice. You only need to draw a line and then press the buy or sell button. Suitable for traders the chart pattern (triangles, channels, spikes ...) act. The tool is also suited for quick and easy to set Pending Orders. Input parameters Magic - Choose magic number MoneyManagement - Automatically calculated lot size, values are displayed on the lines RiskMode - Choose risk model RiskPercent or RiskMoney RiskPercent - In percent when money
On Balance Volume Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe AppliedPrice : Choose close , open, high, low, median, typical or weighted price Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email ad
Price Alert with Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader. You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel. The texts of the notification you determine. Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible. Note for "Free Demo" : MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts. How it works Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline m
TradePanel Expanded
Rainer Albrecht
Utilities
The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading. Panel Description The windows can be opened and closed and moved. Expert Advisor Input Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA) One Click Trading Button The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader. The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader. Caution! Check which volume is set befo
Accumulation Distribution Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email address SendNotifications : Send message to smartphone or tablet AlertAtClose : A
Filter:
bighead1971 2022.08.21 19:23 
 

Good indicator, only if it was in a dashboard form. Multiple time frames still mean u have to open several charts to add multiple indicators. If I can get a buffer to create an EA then I will give stars. u can Pm me if u can make an EA or just give the buffer at least i bought your product

Gordon Alan Spicer 2020.11.24 00:25 
 

I love this and use it: but my pc Windows 10 removes it every week when it updates, so I have to reload all my market indicators. So I am asking for more or unlimited downloads unless you have a solution to fix this problem. Thank you

Naser 2020.09.18 11:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Frank Paetsch 2020.04.17 10:52 
 

very good indicator, good work.

CGT 2016.05.26 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joachim Reichelmann 2016.03.15 16:33 
 

Very good and clear trendline indicator works with charme... good in combination with 2 Tfs. Gives a clear picture and recalculate fast. I am basically working with that. Thanks... well done

[Deleted] 2015.11.28 03:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

martkoni 2015.08.14 18:01 
 

Very helpful to get alerts on points of reversal or breakout !!! I trade German-Dax on M1-chart with 3 times this indicator, Current Timeframe + M5 + M15, different colors, very easy + relaxed.

Second chart can be M15 with 4 times this indicator, Current Timeframe + M30 + H1 + H4

stevehall743 2015.06.14 20:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review