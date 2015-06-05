True Auto Trendline with Alert
- Indicators
- Rainer Albrecht
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart.
Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted.
Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible.
Inputs
- Timeframe - Choose timeframe
- TrendlineColor - Choose line color
- TrendlineStyle - Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot)
- Alerts - True = alert
- SendNotifications - True = Notification via a smartphone
I love this and use it: but my pc Windows 10 removes it every week when it updates, so I have to reload all my market indicators. So I am asking for more or unlimited downloads unless you have a solution to fix this problem. Thank you