Price Alert with Trendline
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 28 July 2017
- Activations: 10
The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader.
You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel.
The texts of the notification you determine.
Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible.
Note for "Free Demo": MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts.
How it works
- Draw a trendline
- Click the "Alert" button (Trendline must be selected, with double-click)
- Done
Button Description
- Alert - Activated trendline as alert, it appears "!" in text
- Horiz - Converts diagonal line into horizontal line
- Ray - Extended line
- Del All - Deletes all alert lines
Input Parameters
- LineText - Choose standard Text
- SendEmail - Send message to email address
- SendNotifications - Send message to smartphone or tablet
- PanelCorner - Dock the panel in the desired corner
- PanelX - Horizontal distance of the panel in pixel
- PanelY - Vertical distance of the panel in pixel
A very good indicator. He works reliably in every time unit; Is easy and quick to use. I can easily mark and label important levels with a line. And does not have to enter inconvenient price marks. So you can quickly create memories and can not forget a brand anymore. Great indicator - a must have for every trader. Thanks to the programmer.