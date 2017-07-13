Price Alert with Trendline

The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader.

You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel.

The texts of the notification you determine.

Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible.

Note for "Free Demo": MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts.





How it works

Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline must be selected, with double-click) Done





Button Description

Alert - Activated trendline as alert, it appears "!" in text

- Activated trendline as alert, it appears "!" in text Horiz - Converts diagonal line into horizontal line

- Converts diagonal line into horizontal line Ray - Extended line

- Extended line Del All - Deletes all alert lines





Input Parameters