Auto double push

・ Overview and required environment

Generates a duplicate of the limit order reservation for only one order, either a manual order or an order placed from another tool or service.
For analysis that makes an order decision, please do your best by yourself, such as collecting materials, guiding rules of thumb, and using other analysis tools and EA together.

・ Installation and operation after installation
Easy to deploy. As an "EA that can be bought and sold automatically", just operate it on an appropriate chart (regardless of the currency pair of the chart). After that, if there is an "order other than the local copy in this EA", a limit order will be automatically generated in the form of "double push" accordingly.
As a precaution for installation operation, "Operate this EA with multiple charts" is prohibited. Since there is no "exchange of information with the outside of the EA" other than the order status inquiry and automatic ordering, there is a possibility of trying "generate duplicate order to the same copy source at the same timing (error in ms unit)" if multiple operations are performed. I have. As a result, the "restriction of source allowance" may not work in practice. Even in that case, monitoring and automatic processing for the "generated duplicate ticket" will work without problems (there is a "problem with S / L value calculation"), but "generation of duplicate orders from multiple EA" itself is There is no way to stop.

・Customization of operation setting values, etc.

If you wish, we will respond individually. The public version has the following setting values, but there are some setting items that are not written. Please contact us for more information.
・ Up to 10 copies of 1 copy for every 140 points of deterioration are automatically generated for only 1 copy source, as long as the surplus margin allows. No duplicates with insufficient margin will be generated from the beginning.
・ Set the minimum margin at the time of generation to "required margin + 50%" (assuming that there was no market fluctuation in the settlement currency, set the margin reserve ratio at the time of ordering the maximum quantity to 150%)
・ The target profit margin per 0.01 lot is 1.5 account currency (or 150 yen), and when the duplication destination starts trading, the target profit margin is reduced to 0.9 times at each progress stage (0.9 times when starting 1 piece, 0.81 times when starting 2 pieces).
・ When an "order with comment" occurs (in another program or service, etc.), one market transaction is generated as the "0th" based on it.
・The lot size does not increase up to the "2nd" duplication destination, and "double push" starts from the "3rd" (when up to 10 are activated, the cumulative total of duplication is 5.12 lots).
・ The lot size of the copy source is not taken into consideration, and the copy destination starts from "0.01 lot".
・Only "Japanese / English" is supported for output to the terminal log (automatic recognition depending on the language setting of the terminal)
・ Account currency denominated, target pair does not matter (In the version that removes the limit on the total number of duplication sources, orders for multiple currency pairs can be monitored at the same time)
・The transaction fee corresponds only to "0" or "price setting proportional to the lot size", and it is identified by looking at the fee of the copy source ticket and incorporated into the derivation of the profit and loss demarcation point in the internal calculation.

・ In the case of a ticket with a fee, provisionally "If the copy source is 0.1 lot size or less and the fee is" 2 account currency or 200 yen or less ", 9.75 currency (or 975 yen) / lot", otherwise Adopts the value obtained by multiplying the fee of the copy source ticket by the lot size as an estimated value.

・The S/T automatic setting value is the higher of the "margin reserve ratio 50%" (or the "stopout setting value" (limited to the percentage setting) on the server side) when the maximum quantity ordering has started. It becomes.



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