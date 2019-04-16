TopstepFX Max Lots Calculator

TopstepFX Max Lots Calculator was built to help traders in the TopstepFX Trading Combine monitor their cumulative open position size across all products. While using it, the chart window that is running the Expert Advisor will automatically display the total cumulative position size, for all products being traded. Additionally, it will warn traders when their max position size has been reached.
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610026127 2024.04.08 05:27 
 

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Mohammad Ayub Ali
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Mohammad Ayub Ali 2019.07.11 06:08 
 

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