TopstepFX Max Lots Calculator
- Utilities
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- Version: 0.3
- Updated: 17 April 2019
TopstepFX Max Lots Calculator was built to help traders in the TopstepFX Trading Combine monitor their cumulative open position size across all products. While using it, the chart window that is running the Expert Advisor will automatically display the total cumulative position size, for all products being traded. Additionally, it will warn traders when their max position size has been reached.
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