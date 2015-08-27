Line Trader

4.71

This EA you can automatically act on trend lines of your choice. You only need to draw a line and then press the buy or sell button.

Suitable for traders the chart pattern (triangles, channels, spikes ...) act.

The tool is also suited for quick and easy to set Pending Orders.


Input parameters

  • Magic - Choose magic number
  • MoneyManagement - Automatically calculated lot size, values are displayed on the lines
  • RiskMode - Choose risk model RiskPercent or RiskMoney
  • RiskPercent - In percent when money management is turned on calculated size
  • RiskMoney - In money when money management is turned on calculated size
  • TakeProfit - Choose take profit in pips
  • StopLoss - Choose stop loss in pips
  • LineDistancePips - Trade is executed before line
  • SlipPage - Maximum allowable distance between trend line and price for a trade in pips
  • SpreadMax - Maximum allowable spread for a trade in pips
  • Breakeven - Distance between order price and price in pips (0 = off)
  • BreakevenPlus - Example Long: -30 = 30 pips under open price
  • TrailingPips - Trailing stop in pips (0 = off)
  • TrailingProgressive - Stop loss is progressively reduced, take profit is necessary
  • OneClickTrading - One click trading, if no trend line has been selected
  • TradeAtClose - Trade when "close price" of the last candle line crosses
  • Hidden - Possibility to hide Stop loss and Take profit from broker
  • PanelCorner - Dock the panel in the desired corner
  • PanelX - Horizontal distance of the panel in pixel
  • PanelY - Vertical distance of the panel in pixel
  • ButtonColorSell - Color of the sell button
  • ButtonColorBuy - Color of the buy button
  • ButtonColorText - Color of the text for all buttons
  • LineColor - Color of the line when it is activated
  • LineColorTP - Color the take profit line
  • LineColorSL - Color the stop loss line
  • LineStyle - Styles for all lines (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot)
Reviews 8
monmak1
22
monmak1 2021.02.26 08:37 
 

Good EA! easy for everyone. if you are a line trader, this EA will help you so much. thank you Rainer , Good hard work

EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2021.02.21 12:00 
 

Sehr gut !

paddock
367
paddock 2020.11.13 00:25 
 

Thank you. Does all it's supposed to do. The best value for money ever. If your a line trader, even occasionally it's worth having in your arsenal. Highly recommend.

The only thing I would like is if you had a show/hide button for the info panel as it takes up too much of the screen, but still worth 5 stars.

More from author
Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
True Auto Trendline with Alert
Rainer Albrecht
4.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Inputs Timeframe - Choose timeframe TrendlineColor - Choose line color TrendlineStyle - Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot) Alerts - True = alert SendNotifications - True = Notification via a smartphone
On Balance Volume Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe AppliedPrice : Choose close , open, high, low, median, typical or weighted price Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email ad
Price Alert with Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader. You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel. The texts of the notification you determine. Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible. Note for "Free Demo" : MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts. How it works Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline m
TradePanel Expanded
Rainer Albrecht
Utilities
The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading. Panel Description The windows can be opened and closed and moved. Expert Advisor Input Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA) One Click Trading Button The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader. The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader. Caution! Check which volume is set befo
Accumulation Distribution Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email address SendNotifications : Send message to smartphone or tablet AlertAtClose : A
