Project Cross Robot MT4

The EA uses cross-trading for several currency pairs at the same time, taking into account the total profit. Trade is seen in groups, in each group there can be 2 - 8 currency pairs at the same time.

Trading signals come from 6 timeframes: М1, М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4.

The EA uses the following indicators: MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index.

The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing and the minimization of stop loss towards profit.

The EA does not require any settings, you just need to upload one of the set files.

The EA does not use Martingale strategies or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70075 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.

Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

EA requires RAM:

750 MB version for MetaTrader 4.

3000 MB version for MetaTrader 5.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).

Download Set files. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

Pairs

EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY USDCHF USDJPY AUDUSD GBPAUD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURGBP EURJPY GBPCHF NZDUSD GBPNZD EURCHF AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY CADCHF AUDNZD EURNZD AUDJPY AUDCHF

Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

AUDCHF - if true , use AUDCHF;

- if , use AUDCHF; Trading_Reverse_All_Strategies - true - Reverse Trading;

- true - Reverse Trading; Aggressive_Trading - true - Aggressive trading, EA opens additional orders;

- true - Aggressive trading, EA opens additional orders; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop Trade - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;



Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.



Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).



Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



