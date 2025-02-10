Arrow indicator to Martingale EA

If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you. 

You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals, with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code. You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly, including adding them to the Market and other resources.

Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here


What does the utility do? 

It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps:
  1. install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart;
  2. Select a signal for buy; 
  3. Select a signal for sell; 
  4. Select the desired options for the EA;
  5. Specify the author of the EA;
  6. Get the clicker file !

Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal. 

Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be taken into the EA 

Settings of the resulting EA: 
  •  Bar for the signal (open or closed);
  •  Delay (sec) from the bar open time; 
  •  Filter by order type (Buy and Sell, Buy only, Sell only)
  •  Lot fixed, dynamic, maximum lot limit;
  •  Martingale by the number of losing orders and by points of loss;
  •  Control of drawdown at martingale;
  •  SL and TP 
  •  Partial Closing;
  •  Trailing stop on points, on the last bar, Breakeven;
  •  Filter by spread;
  •  Magic, Comment;
  •  Close orders when there is a reversal signal (All/Profitable/OFF); 
  •  Close orders at the end of work time (All/Profitable/OFF); 
  •  Limits on trading days and trading times;
  •  Panel on the chart with handy controls;
Please write in the product discussion what functions you would like to see in the created EA

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Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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Sofiia Butenko
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If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  What does the utility do?  It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps: install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart; Select a signal for buy;  Select a signal for sell;  get the clicker file ! Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal.  Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be tak
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Sofiia Butenko
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If you need a clicker on the signals of any arrow indicator - this utility will definitely help you. And the clicks themselves are no different from clicks made manually. There is even a random delay between clicks to make it even more realistic!  This free product has the same principle of creating an Expert Advisor based on an arrow indicator What does the utility do?  It creates a clicker file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps: install the indicator with the needed settings on
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