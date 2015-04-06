Nice and Easy EA

Want to make your trading nice and easy? Well, it all depends on your definition of nice and easy. Introducing the Nice and Easy EA. This automated expert advisor lets you make an order with stop losses and take profits set automatically. It is designed for level trading.This EA is about versatility. A trade will execute when you drag it into your chart. After backtesting the product, it will automatically activate. It has the ability to make buy stops, buy limits, sell stops and sell limits. This EA comes with a high volume order so trade carefully. It also has a freeze level function. You can check the levels before modifying your order if you like. You could potentially make +50 pips or the opposite. It's up to you if you want to make your trading nice and easy. The decision is yours to make. After backtesting it, this product works for any currency pair in the forex market. It can also be used for any timeframes you want. I hope it's nice and easy for you. Peace out!

Price: $50 (Unlimited use if you buy this EA.)

This EA can be used for the following ways:

  • Any broker
  • Minimum deposit: $100-$1000 (The balance is up to you.)
  • Stop losses and take profits
  • Easy to download
  • Demo use
  • Any leverage
  • Risk management
  • Currency pairs
  • High volume 
  • Order execution

This EA does not guarantee profits. Trade wisely. Do not trade more than what your account can handle. Don't trade money you can't afford to lose. If you want to use this bot, have a high deposit in your trading account. I wish you best of luck in trying out this EA. Happy trading and have a good day. 

P.S. Past profits do not guarantee future results.

    Recommended products
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Gold Coin M5
    Andrey Kozak
    2.33 (9)
    Experts
    Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    HFT King Ea
    Ram Klein Caputol
    Experts
    Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    VR Black Box
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
    Dynamic Trader EA MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Experts
    Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
    Gold Bullion
    Armin Heshmat
    Experts
    Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.54 (28)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
    Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
    4.85 (27)
    Experts
    This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Experts
    GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Experts
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    HMA Trend Expert
    Alexander Fedosov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    BTC Gold MT4
    Claudia Ramona Angerer
    1.25 (4)
    Experts
    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
    Forex Daily Scalping EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
    FREE
    Valuta 1Quantum
    Thomas Tiozzo
    Experts
    ️ ORION 2P PROTOCOL: The Architecture of Inevitable Profit Stop chasing the market. Start dictating the rules. Conventional trading is a lost battle against chaos. ORION 2P PROTOCOL is not an indicator, and it is not advice: it is a Binary Logic Algorithmic Protocol engineered for a single mission: the systematic extraction of value. While others attempt to guess the direction, we have constructed a mathematical cage. The Anatomy of Perfection: The Dual Layer The heart of the system beats t
    BreakOut Grid
    Catalin Zachiu
    Experts
    This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
    Brown Bear EA
    Sergey Kruglov
    Experts
    Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
    Super Grid Nineth Generation
    Syarif Nur Arief
    Experts
    Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    EA Super scalper universal
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
    CTrend FX Ultimate MT4
    Pierre Vachichin
    Experts
    CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control! The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the
    FDM Strategy
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    More from author
    News Trigger Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    News Trigger Pro is an automated expert trading robot that can be used during news breaking headlines about stocks. You can use it on the MT4 platform. This product is recommended to anyone who wishes to invest in stocks and other exchanges. It is highly recommended that you use this automated product for currency pairs. While this product can be used in the forex market, it can also be used for crypto pairs as well including stocks such as US30, SPX500, and NAS100. Follow the algorithms when yo
    Sniper Mania Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Sniper Mania Pro is an automated expert advisor that specializes in the basics of relative strength index in the market. It can be used in the MT4 platform. If you enjoy trading with an EA that is equipped with a relative strength index indicator, this robot may be useful to you. With proper sniping, you get to trade with a relative strength index in the market. It can be used for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, etc. It can also be used for minor currency pai
    Gold Scalping Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below an
    Smooth Flow
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Indicators
    Smooth Flow is an indicator where it uses a stochastic oscillator. According to the indicator buffer for buying, It crosses above and it has a current timeframe with a 5% K period and a 3% D period. In addition to the timeframe, it is below 20 in value. For the arrow, it's "Arrow Up" with 1 in width and blue with the label "buy" along with a current timeframe and low candlestick value. It has an average true range.  As you insert the indicator, there will be blue and red arrows displayed in the
    Cosmic Dream
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Indicators
    This indicator may or may not be within your interest but I call it Cosmic Dream. When I backtested the indicator, colored level zones appear on your chart. It can work on any currency pair you want. There are 5 level zones. 5 are red and 5 are green. The purpose of this indicator is to let traders see the number of level zones. The interval of the zones is 50 at best. In terms of zone width, the number is 10. It can utilized for any direction. The colors will be visible as long as the indicator
    Candlesticks MA
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Indicators
    Do you like candles? We see candles all the time in the forex market don't we? Candlesticks MA is a moving average indicator that can work on any timeframe. This indicator has been backtested and has the ability to let you see additional candlesticks. There are purple and red candlesticks. The value for the moving average period is 5. It is used for observing the moving average flow pattern of the forex market. It's usable for any currency pair you invest in. It is also good for any MA you use.
    Spike Defense Lime
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Ouch! Watch out for the spikes! They're very sharp. Funny huh? I thought I should show a little humor. All right back to the revised product. Allow me to introduce you my updated EA product: Spike Defense Lime 2. Previously, it only made buy orders. I just upgraded  it and it finally has the power to make both automatic buys and sells with a pretty fair lot size. This bot has an alligator indicator equipped with it with 3 colored lines. It is now available for MT4. An important piece of advice :
    Hypershot
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Indicators
    Hypershot is a channel indicator that has the ability to do a commodity channel index. It is designed for short-term trading. This indicator can activate with the range of -150 and 150 in terms of value. The solid width for the histogram is 2. After backtesting it with currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, and USDJPY, the histogram shows blue when the candlesticks go up and purple when they go down. Please invest at your own risk as this indicator does not promise any satisfactory results. With
    Track Trend Triumph
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Indicators
    Track Trend Triumph is a moving average indicator that allows you see candlesticks in multiple colors. It lets you see a trend in both short term and long term trading. Focus is the input of the indicator with the value of 5 and Focus 2 is the other input with 40 as it's value. This indicator is for anyone who enjoys moving average movement. It is set for current but can be use for all timeframes. When I backtested the product with currency pairs USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD,and EURUSD, it shows a div
    Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
    Bull Statue Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Did the golden bull statue catch your eye? Bull Statue Pro is an expert advisor that excels in the bulls power indicator. It has a take profit of 300 pips for buy and sell when trading in the market. The period for this product is 13. When backtesting the product, the bulls indicator is displayed, showing the price levels. For long and short term positions, it has support and resistance set to 18 bars. The lot size of this product is good for those who have a trading account of $100+. The bulls
    Shrine Heiken Ashi Heal Pro
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Shrine Heiken Ashi Heal Pro is an expert advisor with a Heiken Ashi indicator that shows red and white candlesticks for the purpose of seeing the market trends. With Heiken Ashi, it can be beneficial for you to analyze. With this EA, you get to trade with a high-middle lot size. If you are a risk-taker type of trader, this EA may catch your eye. It's up to you whether you want to use this EA on your behalf. It is recommended that you have a significant balance in your trading account. The ATR is
    Fractal Frenzy Flight EA
    Tyrae Trae Bailey
    Experts
    Fractal Frenzy Flight EA is an expert advisor that uses fractals. The blue pyramid you see looks like a fractal doesn't it? Yep it is. What you'll see are arrows. For this expert advisor, It can cross above and below with the current timeframe. For buy, the indicator buffer is upper line with the shift value at 10. For sell, the indicator buffer is lower line. When you use this EA, you will see fractals as part of the indicator. The lot size will vary when this expert advisor is enabled. You wil
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review