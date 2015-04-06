Want to make your trading nice and easy? Well, it all depends on your definition of nice and easy. Introducing the Nice and Easy EA. This automated expert advisor lets you make an order with stop losses and take profits set automatically. It is designed for level trading.This EA is about versatility. A trade will execute when you drag it into your chart. After backtesting the product, it will automatically activate. It has the ability to make buy stops, buy limits, sell stops and sell limits. This EA comes with a high volume order so trade carefully. It also has a freeze level function. You can check the levels before modifying your order if you like. You could potentially make +50 pips or the opposite. It's up to you if you want to make your trading nice and easy. The decision is yours to make. After backtesting it, this product works for any currency pair in the forex market. It can also be used for any timeframes you want. I hope it's nice and easy for you. Peace out!

Price: $50 (Unlimited use if you buy this EA.)

This EA can be used for the following ways:

Any broker

Minimum deposit: $100-$1000 (The balance is up to you.)

Stop losses and take profits

Easy to download

Demo use

Any leverage

Risk management

Currency pairs

High volume

Order execution

This EA does not guarantee profits. Trade wisely. Do not trade more than what your account can handle. Don't trade money you can't afford to lose. If you want to use this bot, have a high deposit in your trading account. I wish you best of luck in trying out this EA. Happy trading and have a good day.

P.S. Past profits do not guarantee future results.