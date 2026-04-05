Do you like candles? We see candles all the time in the forex market don't we? Candlesticks MA is a moving average indicator that can work on any timeframe. This indicator has been backtested and has the ability to let you see additional candlesticks. There are purple and red candlesticks. The value for the moving average period is 5. It is used for observing the moving average flow pattern of the forex market. It's usable for any currency pair you invest in. It is also good for any MA you use. Feel free to check it out if you want. It also has a moving value. It's up to you if you want to try it out. If you are a trader who enjoys moving average, you might want to give it a test drive for live trading but of course, the choice is yours.

Price: $75

You can use it for the following ways:

Any broker you use

Demo accounts

Any forex majors/minors

All timeframes

One click download

This indicator is for basic use. It may or may not benefit you but it's available in the market. Please note that forex trading is risky. You can lose your money. Trade carefully as the forex market can be volatile. Do not trade more than what your trading account can handle. I hope you enjoy your day.

Note: This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past profits does not mean you will get the same results in the future. Good luck on making pips.