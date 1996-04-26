Smooth Flow
- Indicators
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Tyrae Trae BaileyHello there. I just recently became a seller. I'm still in the process of developing expert advisors & indicators. I may consider hiring a highly experienced developer to help me develop more EAs in the future to get by. My products are now public and available to use. As a beginner seller, I may
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smooth Flow is an indicator where it uses a stochastic oscillator. According to the indicator buffer for buying, It crosses above and it has a current timeframe with a 5% K period and a 3% D period. In addition to the timeframe, it is below 20 in value. For the arrow, it's "Arrow Up" with 1 in width and blue with the label "buy" along with a current timeframe and low candlestick value. It has an average true range. As you insert the indicator, there will be blue and red arrows displayed in the chart. An alert will pop up with a currency pair displayed on your screen. It will tell about a buy or a sell. Audible alerts are enabled, allowing investors and traders to see what pops up in the forex market.
For selling, it crosses below with a current timeframe of 5% K period and 3% D period. It is above 80 in value. The arrow is "Arrow Down" with 1 width and red with the label "sell" including a current timeframe and a high candlestick value.
It is set on alert on next bar open. Click and drag the indicator and it will work on your behalf.
Price: $100
This indicator can be used for the following:
- Any currency pair like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, etc
- All timeframes
- Any broker
- Demo use
- Easy to download
- Easy to use