Smooth Flow is an indicator where it uses a stochastic oscillator. According to the indicator buffer for buying, It crosses above and it has a current timeframe with a 5% K period and a 3% D period. In addition to the timeframe, it is below 20 in value. For the arrow, it's "Arrow Up" with 1 in width and blue with the label "buy" along with a current timeframe and low candlestick value. It has an average true range. As you insert the indicator, there will be blue and red arrows displayed in the chart. An alert will pop up with a currency pair displayed on your screen. It will tell about a buy or a sell. Audible alerts are enabled, allowing investors and traders to see what pops up in the forex market.

For selling, it crosses below with a current timeframe of 5% K period and 3% D period. It is above 80 in value. The arrow is "Arrow Down" with 1 width and red with the label "sell" including a current timeframe and a high candlestick value.

It is set on alert on next bar open. Click and drag the indicator and it will work on your behalf.

Price: $100

This indicator can be used for the following:

Any currency pair like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, etc

All timeframes

Any broker

Demo use

Easy to download

Easy to use

Keep an eye out for the alerts as they will pop up. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Trade at your own risk. I highly recommend you use proper risk management to keep potential losses at a minimum. Happy trading. :)



