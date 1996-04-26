Smooth Flow

Smooth Flow is an indicator where it uses a stochastic oscillator. According to the indicator buffer for buying, It crosses above and it has a current timeframe with a 5% K period and a 3% D period. In addition to the timeframe, it is below 20 in value. For the arrow, it's "Arrow Up" with 1 in width and blue with the label "buy" along with a current timeframe and low candlestick value. It has an average true range. As you insert the indicator, there will be blue and red arrows displayed in the chart. An alert will pop up with a currency pair displayed on your screen. It will tell about a buy or a sell. Audible alerts are enabled, allowing investors and traders to see what pops up in the forex market. 

For selling, it crosses below with a current timeframe of 5% K period and 3% D period. It is above 80 in value. The arrow is "Arrow Down" with 1 width and red with the label "sell" including a current timeframe and a high candlestick value.

It is set on alert on next bar open. Click and drag the indicator and it will work on your behalf. 

Price: $100

This indicator can be used for the following:

  • Any currency pair like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, etc
  • All timeframes
  • Any broker
  • Demo use
  • Easy to download 
  • Easy to use
Keep an eye out for the alerts as they will pop up. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Trade at your own risk. I highly recommend you use proper risk management to keep potential losses at a minimum. Happy trading. :)


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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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