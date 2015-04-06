Sniper Mania Pro

Sniper Mania Pro is an automated expert advisor that specializes in the basics of relative strength index in the market. It can be used in the MT4 platform. If you enjoy trading with an EA that is equipped with a relative strength index indicator, this robot may be useful to you. With proper sniping, you get to trade with a relative strength index in the market. It can be used for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, etc. It can also be used for minor currency pairs. You can use it for trend as well when the prices are above or below. What this robot can do is that it has a relative strength index indicator that can cross above for buy and cross below for sell with a period of 14. For an open buy order, It's take profit is set to an order open price of +200 pips when you buy. For an open sell order, it's take profit is set to an order open price of -200 pips. Pay attention when there is an uptrend or a downtrend. Follow the candlesticks as you trade in the forex market. Algorithms vary from time to time. 10 copies available. Recommended for beginners. Apply the EA in your chart and enjoy the functions of it. If you are into RSI, you are more than welcome to check it out. You can also use it for other pairs as well. Trade at your own risk. Enjoy being a sniper.

The long positions trailing stop is set to support 13 bars. The short positions trailing is set to resistance at 13 bars. Audible alerts are on. Here are the following functions it can do:

  • Fixed size: 0.01 lots
  • Trade size
  • Audible alerts
  • Hedging allowed

After backtesting it, the results show that it can buy and sell as well as using SL and TP. The trading volume is adequate for average trading. Please be aware that this EA will execute orders automatically. Have a healthy balance in your trading account. You may potentially make or lose pips.

Price: $100 (Unlimited use if you buy)

This EA can be used in the following ways:

  • Relative strength index movement and pattern
  • Buy limits, sell limits, buy stops, and sell stops
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100-1:500
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Use take profits and stop losses for your own proper risk management
  • Demo use
  • Any broker you use
  • Low & high spreads
  • Easy to install

Note: Past results does not guarantee future results. Trade at your own risk. Use this EA at your own time. This expert advisor does not promise you any positive results. You are responsible for your own funds. Deposit a necessary amount of money in your trading account. Do not overtrade more than what your account can handle. 

Enjoy the EA and happy trading! 

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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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