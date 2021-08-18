Spike Defense Lime
- Experts
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Tyrae Trae BaileyHello there. I just recently became a seller. I'm still in the process of developing expert advisors & indicators. I may consider hiring a highly experienced developer to help me develop more EAs in the future to get by. My products are now public and available to use. As a beginner seller, I may
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 August 2021
- Activations: 20
Ouch! Watch out for the spikes! They're very sharp. Funny huh? I thought I should show a little humor. All right back to the revised product. Allow me to introduce you my updated EA product: Spike Defense Lime 2. Previously, it only made buy orders. I just upgraded it and it finally has the power to make both automatic buys and sells with a pretty fair lot size. This bot has an alligator indicator equipped with it with 3 colored lines. It is now available for MT4.
An important piece of advice: While this EA makes automatic orders, do NOT let it overtrade more than what your trading account can handle. Please keep that in mind. I STRONGLY recommend that you let this EA make 1-5 orders on your trading account. More than 5 can mean potential losses but that all depends on how much your trading balance is and what you can or can't afford to lose. Past results does not guarantee future results. If you don't want this expert advisor to make too many orders, it is your responsibility to turn off the EA. Click the autotrading button at your own convenience. You can turn it on or off online. It has the ability to modify orders and make take profits on your behalf as long as this expert advisor is enabled. Click and drag it in your forex chart.
Do not use CHF pairs. It is not a good use for this EA after backtesting the product. You can use it for any currency pair you want to trade with it however, I recommend you use EURUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCAD pairs for this EA. I have changed the screenshots to reveal the backtesting results to any trader.
The open buy/sell order is set as "Alligator". Open buy crosses above and the take profit is set to an order open price of +300 pips. Open sell crosses below with an order open price of -300 pips along with a current timeframe. Here are the following values:
- The jaws period value is 13.
- The jaws shift value is 8.
- The teeth period value is 8.
- The lips period value is 5.
- The lips shift is 3.
- MA method: Smoothed
- Applied to Median Price (HL/2)
- Indicator buffer: Gator Jaw
Let the spikes do the work. Have a good trading day. I've said it before and I will say it again: Past profits do not guarantee future results. This product does not promise any gains. Trade at your own risk. If you are the type of trader who likes to use alligator in forex, this may be the type of product you are looking for. Be careful when you trade. Because the lot size has changed from the previous version, I suggest you have a solid balance in your trading account before you use this expert advisor as a precaution.
Current price: $500
1 month rent: $150
3 months rent: $300
You can use this EA for the following:
- Demo usage
- Any currency pair
- Certain leverage
- Take profits
- Any spreads
- Deep balance ($500-$100,000)
- Alligator indicator
- Any broker
- Any timeperiods
- Live trading
I wish you best of luck in trying out my latest creation. Make sure your trading balance is adequate when you use it. I hope you have a wonderful trading day. I highly recommend you use GBPUSD with the timeperiod M30 for this EA as well. Let the spikes do the work.